2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spotted in Traffic, Rumored To Debut Next Month

15 Jun 2019
The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is one of the worst-kept secrets of the industry - while the German automotive producer has confirmed the return of the flat-six for the newcomer, countless prototype sightings have taught us what to expect from the aero of the 911-animated mid-engined special.
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spotted in Traffic
In fact, I've brought along a recent spy clip that showcases a 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 test car doing its thing in Stuttgart traffic (this is the carmaker's home city, remember?).

The prototype doesn't seem to sport any serious camo, so we can talk about the showroom appearance. Compared to the retired Cayman GT4, the aero is a tad more aggressive. Then again, this is a trend for Porsche sportscars, with the tendency being even more prononunced in the case of the 992 (think 911 Carrera Aerokit and GT3).

As for the oily bits of the entry-level GT model, there are still important questions to be answered.

And the most important one revolves around the naturally aspirated boxer occupying the middle section of the machine. While the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport racecar has seen the 991.1 Carrera S-borrowed 3.8-liter engine of its predecessor updated to 425 hp, the 718 GT4 street car could used a downtuned version of the 4.0-liter boxer animating the 991.2 911 GT3, GT3 RS and Speedster.

And while the Neunelfers see the engine delivering outputs that start with a "5", the muscle number of the engine will be brought close to 400 ponies for the newcomer.

Then there's the transmission. A manual is obviously in the game, but the rumor mill talks about Porsche leaving 911 cannibalization fears behind and offering an optional PDK for the first time.

The debut of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is rumored to take place at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month, with the Porscha set to reach the US market as a 2020 model.

Oh, and let's not forget about the prototypes fueling the rumors about a six-cylinder 718 slotted below the GT4.

