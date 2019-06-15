Is This the Six-Cylinder 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Slotted Below the GT4?

autoevolution
 

While everybody knows this season will bring us the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, Porsche has once again demonstrated it is a master of mystery. Sure, we've seen plenty of prototypes being driven around in virtually camo-free form, but there are still key questions to be answered. You can head over to this tale for such questions that revolve around the GT4, but we're here to a different purpose.
I'm talking about the wingless prototype in the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page.

The test car has been recently spotted doing its thing in Stuttgart (the automaker's home city), with this accompanying a 718 GT4 prototype. And there are two main rumors floating around when it comes to testers such as the one we have here.

The first talks about a six-cylinder 718 slotted underneath the GT4. Such a model would adress the below-expectations sales of the 718, which are believed to be owed to the four-cylinder power of this "generation" (the quotes are here since the 718 still relies on the tech side of the car it replaces, with this being a trend of the sportscar world nowadays).

As for the second pathway, this could lead us to a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Touring Package. Much like the 991.2 Neunelfer GT3 TP, such a model would skip the rear wing and possibly come in manual-only form.

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that Zuffenhausen could also bring back the 991 GT3 Touring, as this shaved-look 992 prototype has led us to believe.

The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is expected to make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month, so we should get more answers then.

Of course, the non-range-topper flat-six 718 forum chat also involves the Porsche Boxster. And until we get more info on the matter, here's some spy material portraying the 718 Boxster Spyder and its glorious canvas top.

