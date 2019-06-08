New Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet (992) Rendered, Debut Close

autoevolution
 

Earlier this week, we talked about the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe and Cabriolet prototypes doing their thing on the Nurburgring. Well, here we are, back on the topic, with a rendering portraying the open-roof version of the upcoming supercar.
The pixel play sitting before us uses the 911 Carrera (4)S as a starting point, while integrating some of the changes we've seen on the test cars.

As such, J.B. Cars, the label behind the render, has added the rear fender air intakes (these have been on the Turbo since the 996 generation) and the new active rear wing. In fact, the rear fenders themselves are even fatter than those of the Carrera S.

Then we have the new rear fascia details, which appear to match those portrayed in the leaked image of the new Turbo (note that the said image show a different rear wing, as it is expected to show the Turbo Aerokit).

The Carrera S, with its 450 horsepower, already punches into supercar territory, as, for instance, it can hit 60 mph with 3.3 seconds, granted the Sports Chrono Package is installed - here's a review of the 992 Carrera S.

However, the new Turbo, which is expected to pack around 600 horsepower and, as mentioned, come with even wider tracks, will take the performance to sky-high levels.

For instance, the newcomer is expected to be a member of the sub-7 Nurburgring clup, which would place it extremely close to the 918 Spyder (the hybrid hypercar needs 6:57 to blitz the Ring, albeit with newer rubber probably improving that time).

The 992 Porsche 911 Turbo is expected to land within the next months in both Coupe and Cabrio form, so this will probably come to the US as a 2021 model.

As for the Turbo S, this badge could morph into the Turbo S E-Hybrid, following the path of the Panamera and the Cayenne. However, we might have to wait for the ".2" mid-cycle revamp to see this happening.

