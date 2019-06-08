autoevolution
 

Fake Lamborghini Veneno Based on a Fiat Is the Worst

8 Jun 2019, 15:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Nowadays, supercar replicas are built more often than in the past and with the Internet bringing these closer to us, we come across such contraptions on a regular basis. However, the one that brought us here today, which aims to be a Lamborghini Veneno, seems to have hit a new low and it's enough to look at the thing to understand why.
6 photos
Lamborghini Veneno Roadster in Beverly HillsLamborghini Veneno Roadster in Beverly HillsLamborghini Veneno Roadster in Beverly HillsLamborghini Veneno Roadster in Beverly HillsLamborghini Veneno Roadster in Beverly Hills
I get it - grabbing a Veneno is almost impossible, since Lamborghini only build three Coupes and nine Roadsters. Then there's the pricing: while the original price tag of the Sant'Agata Bolognese halo car sat at around $4.5 million, speculators bumped that to $11 million.

So those who are kept awake at night by the idea of driving such a Raging Bull sometimes decide to brew their own. And it looks like the one we have here is based on the Fiat X1/9, a small mid-engined sportscar that was born back in the 70s (after the Italian carmaker ended production back in 1982, design house Bertone took over and kept the little sportscar alove until 1989).

So, did the owner of this car, whose creation came to us via Reddit, get it right? Well, to answer this question, I'll remind you how Lamborghini describes the styling of the Veneno.

"The Lamborghini Veneno brings the aerodynamic efficiency of a racing prototype to the road. Every detail of its form pursues a clear function - exceptional dynamics, optimum downforce with minimal drag and perfect cooling of the high-performance engine. Yet the Veneno is unmistakably a Lamborghini; it sticks firmly to the consistent design philosophy of all the super sports cars from Sant'Agata Bolognese. That includes the extreme proportions, as well as the powerfully arrow-shaped front end and the interplay between razor-sharp lines and precise surfaces," the carmaker explains.

So, does the creature we have here fit the bill? I'll just let the image deliver the answer...

Lamborghini Veneno Lamborghini replica fake lol
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Centenario RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Centenario Roadster Coupe CabrioLAMBORGHINI CentenarioLAMBORGHINI Centenario CoupeLAMBORGHINI Huracan EvoLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 