Fake Lamborghini Veneno Based on a Fiat Is the Worst

Nowadays, supercar replicas are built more often than in the past and with the Internet bringing these closer to us, we come across such contraptions on a regular basis. However, the one that brought us here today, which aims to be a Lamborghini Veneno, seems to have hit a new low and it's enough to look at the thing to understand why.
I get it - grabbing a Veneno is almost impossible, since Lamborghini only build three Coupes and nine Roadsters. Then there's the pricing: while the original price tag of the Sant'Agata Bolognese halo car sat at around $4.5 million, speculators bumped that to $11 million.
So those who are kept awake at night by the idea of driving such a Raging Bull sometimes decide to brew their own. And it looks like the one we have here is based on the Fiat X1/9, a small mid-engined sportscar that was born back in the 70s (after the Italian carmaker ended production back in 1982, design house Bertone took over and kept the little sportscar alove until 1989).
So, did the owner of this car, whose creation came to us via Reddit, get it right? Well, to answer this question, I'll remind you how Lamborghini describes the styling of the Veneno.
"The Lamborghini Veneno brings the aerodynamic efficiency of a racing prototype to the road. Every detail of its form pursues a clear function - exceptional dynamics, optimum downforce with minimal drag and perfect cooling of the high-performance engine. Yet the Veneno is unmistakably a Lamborghini; it sticks firmly to the consistent design philosophy of all the super sports cars from Sant'Agata Bolognese. That includes the extreme proportions, as well as the powerfully arrow-shaped front end and the interplay between razor-sharp lines and precise surfaces," the carmaker explains.
So, does the creature we have here fit the bill? I'll just let the image deliver the answer...
