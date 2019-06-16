Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Rumored To Get PDK, Debut at Goodwood

However, before diving deeper into the details of the uber-718, I'll mention the rumors talking about the Goodwood debut of the sportscar. Keep in mind that this year's edition of the Festival Of Speed is scheduled to kick off on July 4.As officially confirmed by the automaker and, of course, by the soundtrack of prototypes, the naturally-aspirated flat-six is here to stay.However, while the 718 Cayman GT4 racecar packs an updated version of its predecessor's 3.8-liter boxer (the unit was sourced from the 991.1 Carrera S), the road car is expected to feature the 4.0-liter unit powering the 991.1 911 GT3, GT3 RS and Speedster. However, while the unit's output starts with a "5" for the said Neunelfer, this should be dowtuned to around 425 hp for the mid-engined toy.Returning to those concealed details mentioned in the intro, I'll remind you that while the manual gearbox has already been confirmed (once again, thanks to test cars' soundtrack), the rumor mill talks about the PDK being offered as an option this time around.You see, forum chat mentions the original GT4 having been tested with a PDK - Porsche reportedly decided to skip the two-pedal setup, since the lap times of the mid-engined machine threatened the 911. Well, with the 992 generation of the latter bringing a serious performance boost, perhaps the 718 GT4 will get its fair share of dual-clutch awesomeness.In case you're wondering about the open-top brother of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, namely the 718 Boxster Spyder, here's some spy material showcasing the upcoming rolling work of art.