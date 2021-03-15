New Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Imagined as Camaro Spin-Off With Retro Design

Time and time again, we can turn to the rendering realm to revive lost brands that have shaped American automobile history. And it's no secret that when it comes to the marques General Motors has put to sleep, many pixel portraits of the sort focus on Pontiac. Nevertheless, the digital creation we have here easily stands out, as it brings Oldsmobile back under the spotlight by portraying a new-age Cutlass.
Out there in the real world, the sixth-gen Camaro, which is approaching the end of its traditional lifecycle, is struggling due to insufficient sales numbers. And rumors of its demise refuse to go away, while GM has released a teaser that might point out to an electrified future for the badge.
Nevertheless, the dream created by digital artist Abimelec Arellano brings us a much happier world, one where the Camaro would receive an Olds sister car in the form of a modern Cutlass.
Introduced as an entry-level model for the brand back in 1961, the Cutlass evolved into a large family serving as a pillar of the brand and stayed in production for nearly four decades.
Nevertheless, based solely on its silhouette, the effort we have here seems to pay homage to the A-body models of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Having seen the model going from a compact to an intermediate platform, a form it would maintain for decades, the said era gave birth to legendary family members such as the lavish range-topper that was the Cutlass Supreme, the main attraction of these portraits.
The idea was to redesign many of the Camaro panels, with the front end displaying the traditional Oldsmobile approach. Chief among the revisions is the hardtop transformation—the B-pillar has been removed, with the resulting visuals being one of the vehicle's strongest selling points.
With the Camaro ZL1's 1LE package having allowed the muscle car to blitz the Nürburgring in a supercar-rivaling 7:16 back in 2017, the artist also imagined a tech transfer that might just bring back another Cutlass-based darling, namely the 442 muscle car. Mind you, the modern-day differentiation between the Oldsmobile models would be much more subtle compared to what we got back in the day, as dictated by contemporary industry standards.
The 442 skips the dive planes of the 1LE but sports a front splitter and a rear wing, with these airflow manipulation devices joined by plenty of other hardware upgrades that are more difficult to spot.
And while the Camaro and the now-retired C7 Corvette share the N/A LT1 and the supercharged LT4 V8s, this Cutlass could also be a way for Cadillac's short-lived Blackwing 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 to live on. After all, we are talking about a trip down fantasy lane...
