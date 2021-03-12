At $3,900, This 1964 Plymouth Valiant Could Be Your Future Quarter-Mile Racer

Apple Pure Visual Study Is an Autonomous Sleeper With Porsche-Like Capabilities

Looking to spend your weekends at the drag strip flooring the gas pedal instead of watching others race their rides? Well, this 1964 Plymouth Valiant could be your weekend getaway car. But until then, it will have to be your part-time project too, because it requires some work. 8 photos



The coupe still sports more paint than rust spots, but it definitely needs a respray. On the other hand, if you're planning to race a rat-rod, the exterior seems perfect the way it is. It's also missing the front bumper, although that's not necessarily an issue on a drag car, while the front hood needs some serious work.



But while the exterior is pretty much complete, the cabin was stripped off. Apart from the door panels and what appears to be a roll cage, there's nothing to see here. You'll basically need at least a driver's seat, a dashboard, and some gauges, but that's an easy task since the 1964



The roll cage might not be up to today's drag racing standards, but it all depends on where you want to race it.



There's no info on whether this Plymouth will roll on its own wheels, but the engine compartment doesn't look all that bad. The 6.3-liter V8, which doesn't seem to feature any performance-related upgrades, mates to an automatic transmission.



Overall, this is a cool



But maybe the owner, who's offering the Plymouth from Enfield, New Hampshire, knows more about the car. There's no bidding, you can just get it for $3,900

