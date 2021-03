At $3,900, This 1964 Plymouth Valiant Could Be Your Future Quarter-Mile Racer

Advertised as a former Hemi drag car, this Valiant has seen better days. Not only the mighty 7.0-liter Hemi V8 has been swapped for a more mundane 6.3-liter mill, but it also looks more like barn find rather than a turn-key race car.The coupe still sports more paint than rust spots, but it definitely needs a respray. On the other hand, if you're planning to race a rat-rod, the exterior seems perfect the way it is. It's also missing the front bumper, although that's not necessarily an issue on a drag car, while the front hood needs some serious work.But while the exterior is pretty much complete, the cabin was stripped off. Apart from the door panels and what appears to be a roll cage, there's nothing to see here. You'll basically need at least a driver's seat, a dashboard, and some gauges, but that's an easy task since the 1964 Valiant isn't a rare vehicle.The roll cage might not be up to today's drag racing standards, but it all depends on where you want to race it.There's no info on whether this Plymouth will roll on its own wheels, but the engine compartment doesn't look all that bad. The 6.3-liter V8, which doesn't seem to feature any performance-related upgrades, mates to an automatic transmission.Overall, this is a cool project car . At around 2,500 pounds stock, the 1964 Valiant is a great starting point for a drag racer. Keeping most of the interior stripped out is a good way to keep the curb weight low. It's a shame it doesn't have a livery, which makes it difficult to identify should you want to restore it to its original racing specification.But maybe the owner, who's offering the Plymouth from Enfield, New Hampshire, knows more about the car. There's no bidding, you can just get it for $3,900