Camaro-Inspired EV Possibly Leaked by GM

Smack down in the middle of the week, GM held an Apple-style presentation of how its future is supposed to look like. The baseline for the coming years is of course electrification, and we heard a lot of news about a brand new battery, new, in-house developed electric motors, and a bunch of new electric cars, some wearing bizarre names.
The said hardware, called Ultium and developed together with LG Chem, will form the basis for no less than 19 different battery and drive unit configurations that will be deployed across GM's brands. Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC and Buick will all contribute to what GM calls “an historic reinvention of the company.”
During the presentation, GM let slip a few details about the electric vehicles it has in the pipeline. Chevrolet will continue to sell the Bolt in both a new configuration and a variant called EUV (in 2022), the dedicated Cruise Origin will be introduced on the market, GMC will revive the Hummer as an electric monster, and Cadillac will join in on the fun with two new models, uncharacteristically called Lyriq (SUV) and Celestiq (sedan).
In an effort to preview all these vehicles, GM released a short clip (available below this text) showing the outlines of the said cars, and then some. A careful look reveals for instance the presence of a Silverado electric pickup, but also something that has a strange similarity with a Camaro.
As you can see in the main photo of this article, one of the images shows the outline of a compact car that could be the Camaro-inspired EV the industry has been talking about for more than a year now.
We’re not sure that the image here portrays this particular car. Some have identified this outline with the just-announced Cadillac Celestiq, described as being a low, long sedan with a 2+2 seating configuration.
But that doesn’t appear to be what we’re seeing here, as it looks more like a Camaro than a Cadillac. What's your take?
