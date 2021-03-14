Project Altea Yacht Costs Over $46 Million, Is Planned for Launch June 2021

Dodge Charger "Bad Boy" Shows Thicc Widebody Muscle with Mopar Mix

The modern Dodge Charger has been in production for over fifteen years and Mopar aficionados still can't have enough of the muscle sedan. So, while Dodge keeps adding ever-meaner versions to the range, the aftermarket keeps previous models fresh. Case in point with the build we have here, which belongs to the 2010 model year. 7 photos



As such, the custom aero bits fitted to the machine sport an unapologetically muscular design. Supplied by Motorworks, the pieces in question include the front apron, the fender flares, as well as the hood, which, as Dodge fans will tell you, was inspired by that of the Dodge Challenger Demon.



The



Jose, the aficionado behind the wheel, also chose other goodies borrowed from the modern Mopar family, with these involving the Challenger Hellcat Redeye rear spoiler, which was mixed with a custom diffuser, and the wheels - the tiny gap between these and the fenders is owed to the air suspension the muscle sedan has received.



Oh, and let's not overlook the roof spoiler or the rear window louvers, with these being an important part of the visual treatment that inspired us to introduce the nickname in the title.



The (mostly) black and white wrap of the Charger also deserves credit for the appearance transformation. Zooming in on the sides of the car, we'll notice a custom message, which has a profound meaning: sadly, as the owner explained to us, his father lost the battle with the health crisis last year. This part of the wrap is also the enthusiast's way of supporting others impacted by the pandemic.



We're dealing with an R/T here, which means the engine compartment conceals a 5.7-liter HEMI, with the V8 having received goodies such as long tube headers and a cold air intake. Of course, this also explains the UrFavRT Instagram nickname of the four-door beast.



