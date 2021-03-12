Dodge Charger "Skyscraper" Packs Supercharged Muscle in Elaborate Rendering

One of the advantages that modern muscle cars have over the classics that built the genre is that you can now have a supercharger straight from the factory, regardless of which of the Detroit Big Three you choose. Sure, it's not like builders steered clear of taking the already fast coupes down the blower route back in the day, and this is precisely what the rendering we have here is all about.
The pixel portrait uses a 1969 Charger as a starting point. Note that this model year is extremely expensive these days, not just because of the increasing popularity of classic Chargers in general, but also due to the Dukes of Hazzard TV series, which jumped the hell out of some 300 such Mopar machines.
And this Charger R/T comes to us in the form it left the factory, right down to the wheels and tires. Of course, there's the obvious exception of the hardware penetrating the hood, which means we need to zoom in on this part of the digital build.
We're looking at a supercharger featuring a generous hat, with the chrome finish of the goodies matching the 1969-specific center divider grille while generating contrast with the black vinyl top of the machine.
Digital artist Artem Shkirenko, who is responsible for the work, came up with a photorealistic approach, one that seems to perfectly convey the emotions such an American icon is capable of delivering. And what better way to achieve this purpose than portraying the Dodge while performing a wheelstand? Heck, we can almost hear that V8 rumble as the coupe keeps its front wheels into the air. By the way, this part of the shenanigan inspired us to come up with the nickname in the title.
If you like these renderings, one of the Instagram posts below takes a closer look at the stages of the creation process, showing the impact of elements such as texture and lighting.
And this Charger R/T comes to us in the form it left the factory, right down to the wheels and tires. Of course, there's the obvious exception of the hardware penetrating the hood, which means we need to zoom in on this part of the digital build.
We're looking at a supercharger featuring a generous hat, with the chrome finish of the goodies matching the 1969-specific center divider grille while generating contrast with the black vinyl top of the machine.
Digital artist Artem Shkirenko, who is responsible for the work, came up with a photorealistic approach, one that seems to perfectly convey the emotions such an American icon is capable of delivering. And what better way to achieve this purpose than portraying the Dodge while performing a wheelstand? Heck, we can almost hear that V8 rumble as the coupe keeps its front wheels into the air. By the way, this part of the shenanigan inspired us to come up with the nickname in the title.
If you like these renderings, one of the Instagram posts below takes a closer look at the stages of the creation process, showing the impact of elements such as texture and lighting.