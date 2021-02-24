Matching Numbers 1969 Dodge Charger Looks Spotless in Silver Paint

Does the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Design Have an Eastern European Inspiration?

If you want a shot a buying this silver Charger, it's listed on The Charger debuted in 1966, and it was redesigned for 1968 and then again for 1971. A fourth-generation model followed in 1975, and the nameplate was discontinued in 1978. Before Dodge introduced the modern Charger in 2006, it briefly revived the nameplate for a subcompact hatchback built from 1982 to 1987.The first two generations are arguably the most iconic and sought-after versions of the Charger nowadays. They were big, powerful and fast, and also made a name for themselves on drag strips and race tracks. Once affordable muscle cars, these classic Chargers can get pretty expensive nowadays. Take this all-original model from 1969, which is set to change hands for more than $50,000.The big coupe appears to be in tip-top shape, but that's also because it has been repainted. But the good news is it has been refinished in its original silver color. If you like two-tone muscle cars, this 1969 Charger comes with a black vinyl top. The interior looks pretty good as well, even though it requires some cleaning. It's been fitted with an aftermarket CD player, but everything else is original.Under the hood, there's a numbers-matching 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8 mated to a three-speed TorqueFlite transmission. Yes, it's not a Hemi, but this V8 is potent enough at 330 horsepower, its original power rating. The coupe should complete the quarter-mile in just under 15 seconds and hit a top speed of almost 130 mph (209 km/h).The owner says the Charger has only 39,000 miles (62,764 km) on the odometer, which is by no means a lot given that the coupe is 52 years old as of 2021. More good news comes from under the car, where there's no sign of rust. These Chargers are known to come with rusty floors, but the fact that this specific car spent its life in California helped the owner keep everything clean.If you want a shot a buying this silver Charger, it's listed on eBay with no reserve . There's been some intense bidding, though, and as of this writing, it has gone up to $52,200.

