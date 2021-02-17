Dodge Charger "Black Bomb" Flexes Widebody Muscle

With the Dodge Charger's popularity sky-high these days and all those crazy factory options such as the Hellcat/Redeye heart and the Widebody attire shining on social media, it can be easy to overlook the previous iterations of the modern Charger. Fortunately, since those Mopar machines are just as loved as the newer ones, the aftermarket keeps them under the spotlights, and we're here to discuss the latest example of this.

5 photos