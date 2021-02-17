Dodge Charger "Black Bomb" Flexes Widebody Muscle

With the Dodge Charger's popularity sky-high these days and all those crazy factory options such as the Hellcat/Redeye heart and the Widebody attire shining on social media, it can be easy to overlook the previous iterations of the modern Charger. Fortunately, since those Mopar machines are just as loved as the newer ones, the aftermarket keeps them under the spotlights, and we're here to discuss the latest example of this.
The Charger sitting before us is the previous version of the muscle sedan, which was offered between the 2011 and the 2014 model years. This particular example has now received a complex widebody kit from Shirokai.
The specialist had already introduced a WB approach for the current Charger (2015+ model years), and the two developments share quite a few styling cues. To be more precise, the common bits involve the uber-meaty rear overfenders, as well as the front units, with their faux air extractors. For the sake of comparison, you can check out a Hellcat featuring a Shirokai kit in this tale.
Nevertheless, the new package comes with more sculpted side skirt extensions, a different front lip spoiler, as well as a slightly bolder ducktail. Built from ABS plastic, the kit adds 80 mm (3.1 in) on each side for the front fenders, with that value climbing to 110 mm (4.3 in) for the rear ones.
It's not clear if the example we have here (the nickname in the title is our doing) is a rendering or an actual car, but with the company's website claiming that deliveries are set to kick off this month, we can overlook that temporary aspect.
Of course, there are two other hardware pieces that help redefine the vehicle's custom appearance. We're talking about the Turbofan wheel covers, as well as the air suspension, which can be seen here in its lowest setting.
