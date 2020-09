While many projects of the sort used the more affordable (but still uber-muscular) Scat Pack as a starting point, this build kicked off with a Charger Hellcat, so we can talk about a 707-pony base. Welcome to the world of the Mad Kat.The owner decided to throw in a widebody kit supplied by Shirokai, which is the kind of development that almost makes the factory Widebody option look restrained.Looking past the super-sized overfenders, with their visible rivets, the front end of the beast is adorned with a splitter, which is secured by a pair of rods. Oh, and let's not forget those green halo lights, whose color seems to match that of the brake calipers.At the other end of the muscle sedan, we find a roof spoiler, a meaty boot lid spoiler, which is paired with a transparent wickerbill. And we must also mention the diffuser-style element flanked by the exhaust tips.The connection to the road has been completely redefined, thanks to the use of air suspension and a set of custom wheels supplied by LD97Forged. We're looking at three-piece units that mix a not-that-simple five-spoke center design with generous lips.And there's no doubt about the fact that the wrap of the Charger Hellcat deserves serious credit for the attention magnet effect of the Dodge PS: Make sure to check out all the Instagram posts below, since there's an imaginary Hot Wheels surprise (think: rendering) waiting for you.