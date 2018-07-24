New Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Video Teaser Promises “Best Weight-to-Power Ratio"

With the Huracan Performante, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata promised two superlatives on which it also delivered. One of them is best possible lap times on a circuit, hence the 6:52 record on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. As for the other, the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) ensures the best aerodynamic setup in every driving condition. Given these circumstances, how can the Aventador SVJ level up on those bragging rights?
The second teaser published by Lamborghini in less than a weeks suggests the Super Veloce Jota has “the best weight-to-power ratio” without giving us something for comparison, nothing at all. In all likelihood, the Italian automaker might be referring to the best ratio of any road-going Lamborghini there’s ever been, including the Huracan Performante.
By using Forged Composite, carbon fiber, and aluminum, the Huracan Performante is 40 kilograms lighter than the model on which it is based. The teaser clip shows a lot of Forged Composite inside and out of the Aventador SVJ, translating to a weight reduction that might be even more impressive than that of the 800-horsepower supercar’s smaller brother.
The ALA system si also present, as is Alcantara everwhere inside the cabin and a roll cage. The latter won’t come standard in the production model, but it’s a must for every automaker that plans to set a new Nurburgring lap record. With the Aventador SVJ, the automaker is sure to have outperformed the Porsche 911 GT2 RS on the Green Hell with a lap time of less than 6 minutes and 47 seconds.
In addition to the Huracan Performante-inspired cylinder head paintwork, the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 is complemented by carbon-ceramic brakes and Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R motorsport-inspired tires. At around the 9-second mark of the video, you’ll notice a stylized L on the sidewall to the right of Trofeo R, meaning that the compound is exclusive to the Aventador SVJ.
It is believed the Aventador SVJ lapped the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 6:45, but then again, the rumor mill isn’t the best source to take your information from. Here’s hope Lamborghini will come out with the record-breaking time at the launch of the newcomer.
