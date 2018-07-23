NASA Working on Robots Capable of Fixing Satellites in Space

Lamborghini Recalls Aventador SV Over Loose Wheel Bolts

In a document submitted with the National Traffic Safety Administration, the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based automaker explains that eight examples of the breed over a problem with the wheels. Filed as campaign number 18V461000, Lamborghini suspects the centering bolts in these cars to have loosened over time.The recall comprises of coupe and roadster Aventador SV vehicles from the 2015 and 2016 model years, and that’s nothing to scoff at considering that this component also supports the brake disc to the wheel hub. A wheel detachment can increase the risk of a crash, and this unfavorable outcome is what prompted Lamborghini to call back these cars in the first place.The automaker isn’t aware of any incidents regarding this problem, thankfully for the affected customers. Expected to begin on August 31st, 2018, the recall will see Lamborghini replace the centering bolts with ones that have thread-locking fluid. At no cost to the owner, of course.As owners wait for the notification letter to arrive by post, those affected can take matters into their own hands by calling the NHTSA and Lamborghini in regard to this matter. An alternate means of finding out if your Aventador SV is recalled is the search-by-VIN tool on the federal agency’s website.Introduced at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, the SuperVeloce develops 750 PS (740 horsepower) and weighs 50 kilograms (110 pounds) less than the bone-stock Aventador . Production of the coupe numbers 600 units, each starting at $493,069 in the United States. The SuperVeloce Roadster, meanwhile, takes pricing up a notch to $530,075 excluding the destination charge.Given this information, there's no denying the Super Veloce Jota will cost a lot of money. After all, it's the Huracan Performante of the Aventador family, and that makes it the most extreme road-going Lamborghini ever.