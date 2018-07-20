Lamborghini Huracan Driver Steps on Windshield to Show Off, Ruins His Car

With more and more car meets taking place all over the world, it's getting more difficult to grab attention. And since certain supercar drivers will spare nothing in their race for popularity, such stunts can easily lead to fails. Well, the latest example of the sort involves a Lamborghini Huracan.

The V10 machine was engaged in the Autopride event, held in Key West, Florida, which saw plenty of speed devils parading down the street. Nevertheless, the guy behind the wheel of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine decided that displaying his Italian exotic wasn't enough. As such, he exited the car and stepped onto the windshield.The car just wouldn't have such a treatment, with the glass cranking underneath the man. Even so, the driver continued his shenanigan, showing little emotion in reaction to the damage he had caused. And no, we're not sure why the glass failed in such a manner.Nevertheless, once the guy had to get back inside the car and set off once again, things didn't seem to be that easy for him.Come to think of it, this Lamborghini driver managed to crack his own windshield, while others have to get into conflicts with pedestrians after the latter cause damage to their machines.In fact, we talked about such a controversial episode last fall, when a random guy decided to jump on a Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce in San Francisco.Of course, since the stunt followed a video showing a skateboarder ruining the windshiled of a McLaren, which turned out to be a hoax, we took the whole thing with a grain of salt.Even so, the after-tale delivered by the owner of the Aventador SV proved to be mighty impressive, with the man talking about the darker aspects of his life, which actually prevented him from properly fighting the "jumper".