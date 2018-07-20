2018 BMW M5 Drag Races Dodge Demon, Rolling Start Doesn't Help

French Aerospace Lab to Make Sonic Boom Predictions for NASA

When the Dodge Demon came out, everybody was stunned by the 9.65s official quarter-mile time of the muscle beast (more on this below). However, once Demon owners started street racing the thing, the machine engaged in plenty of roll racing (this kind of start is popular among road racers, since it's more facile). And with the 840 hp Dodge losing plenty of battles, the idea that the thing can't be used for roll racing gained traction. 4 photos



For instance, we are now here to show you a series of roll races featuring the HEMI hero, with these building quite a case for the uber-Challenger.



Fortunately, the battles you're about to witness took place at the drag strip - the drivers simply decided to skip the Christmas Tree game and go for rolling adventures.



We'll start with the M5 fight we mentioned in the title above and let you know that both the Demon and the 600 hp super-sedan came in factory stock form.



Nevertheless, the piece of footage showcasing the race, which awaits you below, also sees the Dodge Demon racing a Lamborghini Huracan. We're talking about the standard (if we may call it so)



Now, if this brawl sounds familiar, it's probably because these two velocity tools have



Oh, and there's also a bonus race that sees the Challenger battling a modded pickup truck. Somehow, YouTuber Demonology, who runs this Mopar beast, decided to fight a modded Ford F-150 (this belongs to the current generation of the bed wielder). And while we're not aware of the exact mods fitted to the truck, we can tell you this is no joke.



