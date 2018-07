2018 BMW M5 Drag Races Dodge Demon, Rolling Start Doesn't Help

Of course, when it comes to drag racing, be it on the street or on the track and regardless of the starting procedure, one musn't belive in set-in-stone rules.For instance, we are now here to show you a series of roll races featuring the HEMI hero, with these building quite a case for the uber-Challenger.Fortunately, the battles you're about to witness took place at the drag strip - the drivers simply decided to skip the Christmas Tree game and go for rolling adventures.We'll start with the M5 fight we mentioned in the title above and let you know that both the Demon and the 600 hp super-sedan came in factory stock form.Nevertheless, the piece of footage showcasing the race, which awaits you below, also sees the Dodge Demon racing a Lamborghini Huracan. We're talking about the standard (if we may call it so) LP610-4 incarnation of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine.Now, if this brawl sounds familiar, it's probably because these two velocity tools have battled before, albeit using a standing takeoff.Oh, and there's also a bonus race that sees the Challenger battling a modded pickup truck. Somehow, YouTuber Demonology, who runs this Mopar beast, decided to fight a modded Ford F-150 (this belongs to the current generation of the bed wielder). And while we're not aware of the exact mods fitted to the truck, we can tell you this is no joke.