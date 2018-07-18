McLaren 720S Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan in Stock Supercar Strike

By now, anybody with even a remote interest in drag racing knows that the McLaren 720S has serious chances of winning any fight against its competitors. Given the straight-line reputation of the Woking animal, one can't help but wonder why people still line up against it, at leat when it comes to stock supercars.

6 photos



Now, before we dig deeper into the matter, we need to point out we're talking about factory stock machines, even though the driver of the Huracan usually spends his time behind the wheel of Huracans whose outputs start with a "3" and involve four digits. We're refering to Gidi Chamdi, a man who loves



In fact, both the Raging Bull and the British tool belong to YouTuber Brooks (the man behind the Drag Times channel). Speaking of which, we'll remind you the aficionado has probably completed the break-in process of his



Returning to the quarter-mile stunt we have here, the 720 hp McLaren and the 610 hp Lamborghini used a standing start, with this allowing the Italian to make full use of its all-paw hardware.



And what an advantage this was for the Raging Bull - the V10 animal managed to stay ahead of the twin-turbo V8 monster next to it while going through the first three gear ratios.



Note that the quarter-mile times of the mid-engined delights are also mentioned in the video, so you'll be able to get a clear view on this sprinting matter.



