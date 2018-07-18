Lamborghini Builds 8,000th Aventador, 11,000th Huracan

Virgin to Launch Satellites from the Cornwall Airport Using Cosmic Girl

Back in the olden days, Lamborghini was a rarer breed compared to arch-nemesis Ferrari . And if you look at the numbers, nothing has changed since then. 12 photos



The Huracan and Aventador are the highlights of the lineup, but the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese has another trick up its sleeve. The Urus super- SUV is the culprit, bringing Volkswagen Group technology into the Lamborghini family. Love it or hate it,



Even though the Urus will surpass both the Huracan and Aventador at some point in the not-so-distant future, let us rejoice with the milestone that Lamborghini would like to celebrate with us. Seven years after its introduction, the Aventador achieved an important milestone. 8,000 examples have been produced in this period, with the celebratory car going to a customer in Japan in the form of the Grigio Telesto-painted Aventador S Roadster featured in the right-hand side of the photo.



On the left, you’ll notice a



In the first half of 2018, worldwide deliveries soared by 11 percent to 2,327 vehicles. The Huracan family, including the racing versions of the V10-powered supercar, increased from 1,400 in the same period of 2017 to 1,604 examples.



The



On a different note, Lamborghini will turn its attention to hybrid technology for the next generations of the Huracan and Aventador. The V10 and V12 engine options will remain, aided by hybridization to extract more performance and… well… efficiency from the powertrain. The Urus, on the other hand, will welcome a plug-in hybrid version at some point in 2019.