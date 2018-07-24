Drivers Should Perform a Simple Eyesight Test Regularly

Recent research by UK’s Driver and Vehicle License Agency (DVLA, for short) highlights the importance of regularly checking your eyesight, especially if you spend significant amounts of time behind the wheel. If you don’t have time to see an optician, there’s a simple test you can perform while on the road.A good eyesight means being able to read a number plate from at least 20 meters (65ft), at all times, The Sun notes. Park your car safely and check if you can. If you can’t, then you’re legally bound to notify the authorities immediately, while heading to an optician for further tests. In the UK, the DVLA may rule to revoke your license on the spot.Dr. Wyn Parry, DVLA’s Senior Doctor tells the publication that all drivers should check their eyesight regularly, either with an optician or using this simple test. The latter has the advantages of being cheap, fast and with immediate results. Performing it regularly ensures drivers are always aware of how good or bad their eyesight is.“The number plate test is a simple and effective way for people to check their eyesight meets the required standards for driving,” he says.“Having good eyesight is essential for safe driving, so it’s really important for drivers to have regular eye tests,” Dr. Parry adds. “Eyesight can naturally deteriorate over time so anyone concerned about their eyesight should visit their optician - don’t wait for your next check-up.”Drivers in the UK are also legally required to have a minimum 120 degree field of vision, to qualify for a license.