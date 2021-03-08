U.S.-Spec 2022 Kia Stinger Incoming, New Design Glimpsed in Teaser

In 2017, the North American International Auto Show was chosen by Kia to show the Stinger, a “five-passenger fastback sports sedan” meant to take on the European giants playing in the segment. So far, the plan appears to be working, as the South Koreans just announced the reveal date for the first facelift of the nameplate.
Since its introduction on the American market, the Stinger sold about 45,000 units, which is not half bad, considering the segment it plays in and the rivals it has to face. Presently available with engines ranging in displacement from a 2.0-liter turbo-four to 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, the car is about to get a boost in both power and looks once the new variant gets here.
March 16 is when the South Korean carmaker plans to pull the wraps off the facelifted Stinger, promising “more power, more technology and a refined design.” What exactly that means is not officially known for now, of course, but it does not stop us from giving you a few pointers.
This being a facelift, and one that has already been unveiled for South Korea and Europe, the first thing to note is that we’ll probably not get all the novelties the carmaker would have us believe, at least mechanically. We’ll probably have the same choice of engines, and roughly the same trim levels, namely GT-Line, GT, GT1, and GT2.
The most powerful engine presently on the market is the 3.3-liter twin-turbo in the GT2, rated at 365 hp, but it’s unclear whether Kia referencing more power means a boost for this particular powerplant.
The GT2 is also the most expensive of the bunch, retailing from $50,390, but according to CarsDirect, citing a “dealer incentive bulletin,” there’s a $3,800 discount on the table for the facelifted model, but only when going for a 24-month leasing option.
It’s not long now until official info on the car makes it our way, so if you were in the market for a performance vehicle this year, we suggest waiting a little longer until the South Koreans pull the wraps off this one.
March 16 is when the South Korean carmaker plans to pull the wraps off the facelifted Stinger, promising “more power, more technology and a refined design.” What exactly that means is not officially known for now, of course, but it does not stop us from giving you a few pointers.
This being a facelift, and one that has already been unveiled for South Korea and Europe, the first thing to note is that we’ll probably not get all the novelties the carmaker would have us believe, at least mechanically. We’ll probably have the same choice of engines, and roughly the same trim levels, namely GT-Line, GT, GT1, and GT2.
The most powerful engine presently on the market is the 3.3-liter twin-turbo in the GT2, rated at 365 hp, but it’s unclear whether Kia referencing more power means a boost for this particular powerplant.
The GT2 is also the most expensive of the bunch, retailing from $50,390, but according to CarsDirect, citing a “dealer incentive bulletin,” there’s a $3,800 discount on the table for the facelifted model, but only when going for a 24-month leasing option.
It’s not long now until official info on the car makes it our way, so if you were in the market for a performance vehicle this year, we suggest waiting a little longer until the South Koreans pull the wraps off this one.