2021 Kia Stinger Facelift Packs Some Discreet Changes

Here is the thing, ladies and gents from the design department of Kia Motors Corporation: we are now used to seeing spectacular entries from your company. The K5 is setting new styling benchmarks in the ailing sedan segment. In Europe, the Ceed family is inching closer and closer to premium territory. And the Telluride is selling like hotcakes. So why are you producing a lazy German-style “do-not-change-that-much” facelift for the sporty Stinger?!

6 photos