New Jeep Reveal Scheduled on November 17th, But What Could It Be?

Automakers are pretty straightforward in terms of turning an idea into a concept designed to raise the hype ahead of series production and the on-sale date. Jeep , on the other hand, has announced the reveal of “a new vehicle at noon on Tuesday” without so much as a teaser image, and this begs a question. What should we expect? 23 photos



We’ve been hearing about the Wrangler EV for a long time now, but that fellow has slim chances of showing up on stage on November 17th over a pretty obvious reason. More to the point, Jeep is gearing up for the plug-in hybrid option known as the 4xe. In this specification, the off-road utility vehicle combines the Hurricane turbo with two electric motors, an eight-speed auto, and a 17- kWh battery.



Remember the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept revealed on the same day as the all-new Bronco? Considering that Ford is currently developing the Bronco Warthog, the



“Hey, stop teasing me! It’s the all-new Grand Cherokee, isn’t it?”



Although I don’t have a confirmation for this hunch, that’s what my gut tells me. Codenamed WL, the mid-size sport utility vehicle is expected to enter production in the spring of 2021 as a 2022 model. The successor of the WK2 will switch to a rotary shifter and it’s going to feature infotainment systems as large as 10.1 inches in diameter. Terrain Select will soldier on with 4WD Low Mode for off-road driving and air suspension for a comfy ride.



The WL will be joined by “



The



