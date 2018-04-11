New Ford Focus RS Rendered, Focus ST Also Looks Mighty Good

After revealing the hatchback and station wagon in Germany, the Ford Motor Company then took the veils off the new Focus sedan in China. But as the compact-sized model’s lineup stands now, the ST and RS have yet to make an appearance.
Starting with the 2020 Ford Focus ST, hearsay suggests the automaker will take the veils off next autumn at the 2019 Paris Motor Show. And like the FoST Mk3, the newcomer is expected to soldier on with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbo four-cylinder.
From 2015 to the 2018 model years, the ST is tuned to develop 252 horsepower, sent to the front wheels by a six-speed manual transmission with a short-throw gear lever. Over in Europe, customers were offered the 2.0-liter Duratorq turbo diesel with the Powershift automatic transmission, packing 182 horsepower.
For the 2020 model year, the Focus ST is rumored to develop 280, maybe 290 horsepower from an upgraded 2.0-liter EcoBoost. As for the RS, it’s possible for Ford to take its sweet time about the range-topping model, translating to a 2020 premiere for the 2021 model year. But the wait, however, will be damn worth it.
Dutch motoring publication autointernationaal makes a case for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo four-cylinder from the current generation, but with an integrated starter generator. The 48-volt mild-hybrid system is anticipated to push the envelope to 400 metric horsepower, which is plausible when you think about it.
The last hurrah for the FoRS Mk3 is the Heritage Edition, which is limited to 50 examples for the United Kingdom. Developing 375 ponies instead of the bone-stock 350, the added performance comes courtesy of the Mountune FPM375 upgrade. Torque has been improved too, up from 470 to 510 Nm (347 to 376 pound-feet).
As for the way the 2020 Ford Focus ST and 2021 Ford Focus RS will look, pixel artist X-Tomi Design put his Photoshop skills to good use for these two renderings. Fingers crossed the production-ready models will resemble these renderings. Otherwise, we can expect the Ford Motor Company to pull a Fiesta ST on us, an underwhelming design in comparison to lesser Fiesta configurations.
