2019 Ford Edge ST Gets Rev-Matching For The Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission

Introduced for the 2015 model year, the second-generation Edge is better all around for 2019 in both U.S. and European specifications. Announced in January 2018, the mid-cycle refresh sees the sixth-speed automatic of yesterday swapped for an eight-speeder which does a lot more than add two forward ratios for boosting efficiency.
Take the Edge ST as a prime example, featuring the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 in the United States. Tuned to produce 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, the engine comes alive when the driver pushed the S button located at the center of the shift dial. The active noise system turns on and makes the exhaust sounds louder, the throttle response is recalibrated, and the gearbox holds the gear for that bit longer.
What’s more, Ford engineered rev-matching technology into the eight-speed transmission. Active in Sport mode, rev-matching can be experienced by using the paddle shifters or by leaving the torque-converter transmission do its thing in D.
Matching the revs during downshifts is of utmost importance for sporty driving, more so if you bear in mind the EcoBoost’s turbochargers need the boost provided by the high engine speed to work their magic. That’s not all the Edge ST has to offer, though.
Opting for the Performance Package sees the mid-size crossover utility vehicle add red-painted calipers. The rotors and pads are optimized for superior cooling and performance, which you’ll need considering the heft of the Edge ST. Ford hasn’t disclosed how quick the newcomer accelerates to 60 miles per hour, but a sub-7-second time should be achievable thanks to the standard all-wheel-drive system.
The Edge ST takes things up a notch from the Edge Sport, which hits 60 in 7.3 seconds. Over in Europe, the Edge in ST specification swaps the EcoBoost for the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel. Tuned to produce 238 horsepower (as in more than the Range Raptor), the EcoBlue is paired to the new eight-speed transmission.
European customers of the 190-PS EcoBlue with one turbocharged will have to make do with a manual. Curiously enough, the 150-PS EcoBlue with front-wheel-drive is exclusive with the eight-speed automatic for some reason or other.
