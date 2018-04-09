autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

2019 Ford Edge ST Gets Rev-Matching For The Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission

9 Apr 2018, 14:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Introduced for the 2015 model year, the second-generation Edge is better all around for 2019 in both U.S. and European specifications. Announced in January 2018, the mid-cycle refresh sees the sixth-speed automatic of yesterday swapped for an eight-speeder which does a lot more than add two forward ratios for boosting efficiency.
15 photos
2019 Ford Edge ST Sport Mode explained2019 Ford Edge ST Debuts With 335 HP 2.7-Liter EcoBoost V62019 Ford Edge ST Debuts With 335 HP 2.7-Liter EcoBoost V62019 Ford Edge ST Debuts With 335 HP 2.7-Liter EcoBoost V62019 Ford Edge ST Debuts With 335 HP 2.7-Liter EcoBoost V62019 Ford Edge ST Debuts With 335 HP 2.7-Liter EcoBoost V62019 Ford Edge ST Debuts With 335 HP 2.7-Liter EcoBoost V62019 Ford Edge ST Debuts With 335 HP 2.7-Liter EcoBoost V62019 Ford Edge ST Debuts With 335 HP 2.7-Liter EcoBoost V62019 Ford Edge ST Debuts With 335 HP 2.7-Liter EcoBoost V62019 Ford Edge ST Debuts With 335 HP 2.7-Liter EcoBoost V62019 Ford Edge ST Debuts With 335 HP 2.7-Liter EcoBoost V62019 Ford Edge ST Debuts With 335 HP 2.7-Liter EcoBoost V62019 Ford Edge ST Debuts With 335 HP 2.7-Liter EcoBoost V6
Take the Edge ST as a prime example, featuring the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 in the United States. Tuned to produce 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, the engine comes alive when the driver pushed the S button located at the center of the shift dial. The active noise system turns on and makes the exhaust sounds louder, the throttle response is recalibrated, and the gearbox holds the gear for that bit longer.

What’s more, Ford engineered rev-matching technology into the eight-speed transmission. Active in Sport mode, rev-matching can be experienced by using the paddle shifters or by leaving the torque-converter transmission do its thing in D.

Matching the revs during downshifts is of utmost importance for sporty driving, more so if you bear in mind the EcoBoost’s turbochargers need the boost provided by the high engine speed to work their magic. That’s not all the Edge ST has to offer, though.

Opting for the Performance Package sees the mid-size crossover utility vehicle add red-painted calipers. The rotors and pads are optimized for superior cooling and performance, which you’ll need considering the heft of the Edge ST. Ford hasn’t disclosed how quick the newcomer accelerates to 60 miles per hour, but a sub-7-second time should be achievable thanks to the standard all-wheel-drive system.

The Edge ST takes things up a notch from the Edge Sport, which hits 60 in 7.3 seconds. Over in Europe, the Edge in ST specification swaps the EcoBoost for the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel. Tuned to produce 238 horsepower (as in more than the Range Raptor), the EcoBlue is paired to the new eight-speed transmission.

European customers of the 190-PS EcoBlue with one turbocharged will have to make do with a manual. Curiously enough, the 150-PS EcoBlue with front-wheel-drive is exclusive with the eight-speed automatic for some reason or other.
2019 Ford Edge ST transmission Ford Edge ST crossover Ford Edge SUV Ford
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Tow a Trailer Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes Digital Light First Look Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FORD models:
FORD Ranger Double CabFORD Ranger Double Cab Midsize PickupFORD EDGEFORD EDGE CrossoverFORD BullittFORD Bullitt CoupeFORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT WAGON (5-SEATS)FORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT WAGON (5-SEATS) Large MPVFORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT (7-SEATS)FORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT (7-SEATS) Large MPVAll FORD models  
 
 