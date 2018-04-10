Watch The 2019 Ford Focus Live Reveal With Us

autoevolution
 

In just a few hours, the veils will be taken off the 2019 Ford Focus five-door hatchback in Germany. The Ford Motor Company’s European division has prepared a live stream of the grand reveal on YouTube, embedded at the end of the article.
As we wait for the stream to go live, director of product communications Jay Ward took to Twitter to showcase the design of the full-LED headlights, sculpted hood, and F O C U S lettering at the rear. These snippets, plus the teaser video from the beginning of April 2018, are indicators that Ford is going upmarket with the Focus IV.

For the first time ever, the compact-sized model will be offered in Vignale trim. Addressed to customers who want the most premium features Ford is capable of offering, the Vignale will be joined the Titanium, ST-Line, ST, and crossover-influenced Active. A bit later on, the RS will show up with mild-hybrid technology.

According to our information, the first retail cars will roll off the assembly line in Saarlouis, Germany starting in June 2018. The 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo and 1.5-liter EcoBlue four-cylinder turbo diesel will be available in the first instance in Europe. They’ll be joined by the 1.5-liter EcoBoost and 2.0-liter EcoBlue, as well as an upgraded 2.3-liter EcoBoost in the case of the Focus RS.

In addition to the manual, Ford will upgrade the Focus to an eight-speed automatic transmission that’ll be offered as an option. Fast-forward to the month of September, and that’s when the Focus Turnier (Estate, a.k.a. station wagon) will go into production. These being said, what’s there to expect from the interior design?

Our carparazzi caught a glimpse of the cockpit, revealing Fiesta influences across the board. The latest SYNC infotainment with touchscreen, an available digital instrument cluster, and wireless charging for high-end smartphones are also expected.

U.S. customers of the Focus Sedan won’t be happy to find out that Ford will build and import this body style from China. Fret not, however, for additional variants [will be] coming from Europe later, as in the hatchback and RS.

