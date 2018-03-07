autoevolution
New Ferrari 488 Pista Is Out For McLaren 720S Blood In Geneva

When McLaren brought out the 720S, Ferrari’s higher-ups knew the 488 GTB was in trouble from the point of view of performance. And on paper, the 488 Pista that resulted from this rivalry matches the McLaren with 720 PS and 770 Nm of torque.
Dubbed as the most powerful V8 road car in Ferrari history, the 488 Pista isn’t modest at all in its appearance. But it doesn’t need to be, for it carries the torch that was passed on by the 360 Challenge Stradale to the 430 Scuderia and 458 Speciale.

The S-duct up front and silver-and-blue stripes set the 488 Pista apart from the GTB, but there’s more to the newcomer than just appearance. 90 kilograms lighter than the model on which it’s based, the mid-engined supercar also boasts 23 percent more downforce. As a consequence, drag has also increased, but barely by 2 percent.

With 50 more horsepower than the 488 GTB, the Pista benefits from an oversized intercooler. The air intakes aren’t located on the car’s flanks, but on the rear spoiler. The 488 Challenge-inspired solution guarantees high pressure, all thanks to a shorter intake duct. The inverted radiator cooling system is also from the Challenge.

In the words of Ferrari, the special series sports car has “the highest level yet of technological transfer from racing.” But that’s to be expected from the Prancing Horse, isn’t it? On top of all these design and mechanical changes, the 488 Pista further benefits from dedicated software, including an improved gear shift strategy.

Shifting 30 milliseconds is but the tip of the iceberg, with Variable Torque Management also in the offing for all gears. Better brakes, model-specific Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires, and the sixth-generation Side Slip Control system up the ante to new levels, all in the name of uncompromising performance and driving enjoyment.

Price? Ferrari isn’t known for handing out such information to the general public, but somewhere in the ballpark of $300,000 seems most likely. For reference, the 488 GTB will run you $252,800 before going through the options list. Arch-nemesis 720S, on the other hand, is $288,845.
