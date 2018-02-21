Ferrari 488 Pista Goes Official Bringing Race Tech to the Road

Ferrari published the full specs and a photo gallery of its latest Special Series project, and even though we already knew pretty much all there was to, it's still hard not to get excited when reading about the 488 Pista (which stands for "track" or "circuit" in Italian, so you don't imagine it was named by a hungry dyslexic Italian thinking about pasta).
The new model gets a beefed up version of the 3.9-liter bi-turbo V8 engine powering the regular GTB, only here it develops 720 hp, which is 50 hp more than on the tamer model - the highest bump ever from Ferrari
for one of its Special Series projects.
The torque figures are less impressive with only just 10 Nm (7.38 lb-ft) gained, but there's also the 90 kilograms the Pista shaved off that need to be considered. All these figures put together, as well as the improved aerodynamics, give the new model significantly improved performance specs.
Starting with the one everybody talks about at the moment, the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) acceleration time, the Pista only needs 2.85 seconds to clear it. The next 62 mph are cleared in just under five seconds for a 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) time of 7.6 seconds. Top speed? A mere 211 mph (340 km/h).
Compared to the standard 488 GTB
- which, it has to be said, is by no means a slouch - the Pista is 0.15 seconds quicker to 62 mph (100 km/h), 0.7 seconds quicker to 124 mph (200 km/h), and has an extra 6 mph (10 km/h) to play with at the top end of its performance.
However, it's not exactly its hard numbers that make it the track weapon that it is, but those things are harder to put on paper. For instance, the bodywork modifications help boost its downforce by 20 percent over the standard GTB, with the front S-Duct (bearing Formula One inspiration) being the most visually striking element.
Anyone curious to see the Ferrari 488 Pista in the flesh can pay a visit to the Geneva Motor Show starting March 6 and head over to the Prancing Horse's booth. Alternatively, just take a Porsche 911 GT2 RS
and circle around the world's most famous circuits this summer - one is bound to show up at some point.