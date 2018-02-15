Ferrari EV Will "Sound and Handle like a Proper Ferrari," Says Marchionne

The FCA CEO is known for his outspoken opposition against electric vehicles, even though his rhetoric on the subject warmed up a little over the past few years.

Marchionne probably misread the comments saying the Tesla Model S P100D has supercar-like performance, and took them as a claim at the supercar status by the electric sedan. He apparently didn't like that because, during the Detroit auto show, he said that "if there were an electric supercar to be built, then Ferrari would be the first."



Well, somebody should take Marchionne out of the bubble he's living in and show him the real world, the one in which vehicles such as the Rimac Concept_One or the NIO EP9 already exist. But the



However, this isn't the funniest thing Marchionne had to say on the subject.



"[...] So whenever Ferrari will express itself in a fully electric vehicle, it will do so by making sure that both sound and handling are reflective of Ferrari's heritage," Marchionne said, leaving the entire world wondering how an electric vehicle can be made to sound like a naturally-aspirated V12.



