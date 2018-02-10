autoevolution
 

Ferrari Portofino First Crash Is an Italian Test Drive Mess

10 Feb 2018, 7:56 UTC ·
by
As it inevitably happens with every fresh machine out there, the Ferrari Portofino has experienced its first crash. The details surrounding the accident of the entry-level Prancing Horse are scarce, but it seems the go-fast tool was involved in an accident in its home country.
According to social media chat, the Portofino crash took place during a test drive, but we're not sure whether this involved a journalist or a potential customer. Regardless, the accident reportedly happened in the proximity of Savelletri.

As you can notice in the Instagram-delivered images of the accident, the damage sustained by the 600 hp Fezza is not light. While we only get to see the right side of the Ferrari, we'll note that both the front and posterior of the open-top Ferrari have been affected.

Judging from what we can see in these poor quality pics, the passenger cell doesn't seem to have been affected, so here's to hoping the occupant(s) of the Ferrari Portofino weren's hurt in the accident.

We'll remind you that the Portofino made its public debut last fall, at the Frankfurt Motor Show. And while this might be the most facile manner to enter the Ferrari realm, the pressure on the model is not something that can be ignored.

You see, the newcomer replaces the California T - with or without the turbocharged mid-cycle revamp, the Cali felt more like a Maserati than a Ferrari and the Prancing Horse has decided to change that with the help of the Portofino.

From seriously upping the ante on the technical front, to the supermodel mouth exterior makeover, to the infotainment-led cabin updates, there are plenty of things to praise when it comes to the current baby Ferrari.

The Italian automotive producer even claims that the Portofino, which takes its name from a village, comes with a new aluminum chassis that brings a diet, but this is another story for another time.


 

