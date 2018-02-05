autoevolution
 

Rosso Fuoco Ferrari F12 TDF Looks Like a Red Devil

5 Feb 2018, 18:13 UTC ·
by
The Ferrari 812 Superfast might have taken the pace of the F12 Berlinetta and yet we still have some waiting to do until the Tour de France special edition of the latter gets a replacement (we haven't even seen spyshots of a spicier 812 yet).
As such, the TDF incarnation of the F12 remains a social media sensation and, with each new spec that shows up online, the interest for the V12 animal seems to grow even higher.

Case in point with the Maranello machine we're here to show you, which comes with the kind of hue scheme that can easily make it stand out among its kind.

This Prancing Horse is dressed in Rosso Fuoco (this can be translated as "Fire Red"). Keep in mind this is the kind of color whose appearance can vary quite a lot depending on the lighting conditions, as for instance, you can see by also checking out another V12 Ferrari special we showed you back in 2015, namely a 599 SA Aperta - the shade seems considerably darker in the photos of the open-top model.

Returning to the F12 TDF, the black and grey stripes of the car complement the main shade perfectly and this isn't all. Since we're talking about the Tour de France, the thing also packs transparent carbon elements, so the beholder has plenty of elements to focus on.

Red has also found its way inside this Italian exotic (does this surprise anybody), where black only appears to be used as an accent color.

According to the details of the Instagram posts showcasing the natural aspirated wonder that it this grand tourer, we appear to be dealing with a Canadian example of the Fezza.

As for those of you who lust for 812 Superfast spottings, here's the replacement for the F12 playing winter sports in a beastly manner.


 

FERRARI models:
