Rosso Fuoco Ferrari F12 TDF Looks Like a Red Devil

The Ferrari 812 Superfast might have taken the pace of the F12 Berlinetta and yet we still have some waiting to do until the Tour de France special edition of the latter gets a replacement (we haven't even seen spyshots of a spicier 812 yet).

Case in point with the Maranello machine we're here to show you, which comes with the kind of hue scheme that can easily make it stand out among its kind.



This Prancing Horse is dressed in Rosso Fuoco (this can be translated as "Fire Red"). Keep in mind this is the kind of color whose appearance can vary quite a lot depending on the lighting conditions, as for instance, you can see by also checking out another V12 Ferrari special we



Returning to the F12 TDF, the black and grey stripes of the car complement the main shade perfectly and this isn't all. Since we're talking about the Tour de France, the thing also packs transparent carbon elements, so the beholder has plenty of elements to focus on.



Red has also found its way inside this Italian exotic (does this surprise anybody), where black only appears to be used as an accent color.



According to the details of the Instagram posts showcasing the natural aspirated wonder that it this grand tourer, we appear to be dealing with a Canadian example of the Fezza.



Such a sick spec 🍒 #Ferrari #F12TDF A post shared by wade molnar (@wm2kto) on Oct 23, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT