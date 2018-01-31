autoevolution
 

Gordon Ramsay Loves His California T, Admits to Wrapping Plates in Clingfilm

31 Jan 2018, 18:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Oh no, the cooking perfectionist has admitted to doing something illegal in a recent interview. According to Gordon Ramsay, the only way to enjoy the performance of a Ferrari in California is hiding the number plates, so you don't get speeding tickets.
9 photos
Ferrari PortofinoFerrari PortofinoFerrari PortofinoFerrari PortofinoFerrari PortofinoFerrari PortofinoFerrari PortofinoFerrari Portofino
I don't know about you guys, but whenever I cut anything as simple as a potato, I hear Gordon Ramsay's voice calling me "stupid twat" in the back of my head, whatever that means. There's no question the guy made cooking into a form of mainstream media, with shows like Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmare.

The guy just lost 50lbs and saved his marriage, so it seems he can do anything. However, Gordon has one vice besides the food, and that's Ferraris. As far as we know, his collection in Britain includes eight such Prancing Horses.

Ironically, the one he enjoys in California is also called California. Roughly two years ago, the entry-level Ferrari received a complex mid-life transformation that also included a new 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that makes it even faster. You can check out Gordon driving the California T in Maranello a couple of years ago. His is red, not blue, by the way.

You can't really enjoy a car that will hit 196 miles per hour in a state where the highway speed limit is usually 65 mph. Surprise, surprise!

So rather than calling it quits, Gordon floors it at 2:30 AM when there are no policemen. And according to his interview with Sky News, he also wraps the number plates in clingfilm. This prevents him getting speeding tickets because when the camera flashes, the light is reflected by the film.

We honestly don't know why Gordon spilled the beans. Within no time, police will start looking for a cherry red California T with clingfilm on its plates in the middle of the night. TMZ has the video!

Ferrari California T Ferrari California T Gordon Ramsay
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
FERRARI models:
FERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeFERRARI GTC4Lusso TFERRARI GTC4Lusso T LuxuryFERRARI 812 SuperfastFERRARI 812 Superfast CoupeFERRARI LaFerrari ApertaFERRARI LaFerrari Aperta ExoticFERRARI GTC4LussoFERRARI GTC4Lusso LuxuryAll FERRARI models  