autoevolution
 

Ares Design Project Pony Is A Ferrari GTC4Lusso With 412 Styling

2 Feb 2018, 16:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
When hearing of Ares Design, what’s the first thing you think of? The X-Raid tuning package, Tesla Model S shooting brake conversion, or the Lamborghini Huracan-based but DeTomaso Pantera-influenced Project Panther? From here on in, you have a fourth alternative in “Project Pony.”
7 photos
Ares Design Project PonyAres Design Project PonyAres Design Project PonyAres Design Project PonyAres Design Project PonyAres Design Project Pony
By Project Pony, the Modena-based tuner and coachbuilder refers to the most interesting interpretation of the Ferrari GTC4Lusso. You know, the V12-powered grand tourer with four seats, 690 horsepower, and 697 Nm of torque at its disposal, complemented by a trick all-wheel-drive system.

The thing is, this isn’t just another body kit. Project Pony consists of a complete rebody of the GTC4Lusso, with the aim to make the car look like the Ferrari 412. Of course, it doesn’t have the lines and charisma of the black 412 featured in Daft Punk’s Electroma, but it’s a looker nonetheless.

Development is underway, and Ares Design already has a starting price for anyone willing to combine the retro vibes of the 412 with the modern performance of the GTC4Lusso. Think €700,000 (almost $872,000 at current exchange rates), which is more than two times the asking of the GTC4Lusso. On the other hand, the curiously-named Project Pony is far more exquisite and exclusive than the V12-powered Ferrari grand tourer.

Expected to be ready for delivery by the end of 2018, Project Pony will become a reality after Ares Design is done with the Panther. And yes, the Pony’s drivetrain will be left intact to ensure world-class performance.

Despite the acres of carbon fiber, vented hood, and 412-inspired angular headlights, the car will retain the 2+2 configuration of the GTC4Lusso. The biggest “what ifs” worthy of mention are the curb weight and weight distribution, information that Ares Design hasn’t disclosed for the time being.

In the donor vehicle, zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 3.4 seconds and the speedometer’s needle stop at the 335 km/h (208 mph) mark. Not bad for a comfy means of personal transportation that can seat four adults, isn’t it?
Ares Design Project Pony ferrari 412 Ares Design FERRARI GTC4LUSSO tuning Ferrari
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FERRARI models:
FERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeFERRARI GTC4Lusso TFERRARI GTC4Lusso T LuxuryFERRARI 812 SuperfastFERRARI 812 Superfast CoupeFERRARI LaFerrari ApertaFERRARI LaFerrari Aperta ExoticFERRARI GTC4LussoFERRARI GTC4Lusso LuxuryAll FERRARI models  