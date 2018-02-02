Ares Design Project Pony Is A Ferrari GTC4Lusso With 412 Styling

By Project Pony, the Modena-based tuner
and coachbuilder refers to the most interesting interpretation of the Ferrari GTC4Lusso. You know, the V12-powered grand tourer with four seats, 690 horsepower, and 697 Nm of torque at its disposal, complemented by a trick all-wheel-drive system.
The thing is, this isn’t just another body kit. Project Pony consists of a complete rebody of the GTC4Lusso, with the aim to make the car look like the Ferrari 412. Of course, it doesn’t have the lines and charisma of the black 412 featured in Daft Punk’s Electroma
, but it’s a looker nonetheless.
Development is underway, and Ares Design already has a starting price for anyone willing to combine the retro vibes of the 412 with the modern performance of the GTC4Lusso. Think €700,000 (almost $872,000 at current exchange rates), which is more than two times the asking of the GTC4Lusso. On the other hand, the curiously-named Project Pony is far more exquisite and exclusive than the V12-powered Ferrari
grand tourer.
Expected to be ready for delivery by the end of 2018, Project Pony will become a reality after Ares Design is done with the Panther
. And yes, the Pony’s drivetrain will be left intact to ensure world-class performance.
Despite the acres of carbon fiber, vented hood, and 412-inspired angular headlights, the car will retain the 2+2 configuration of the GTC4Lusso. The biggest “what ifs”
worthy of mention are the curb weight and weight distribution, information that Ares Design hasn’t disclosed for the time being.
In the donor vehicle, zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 3.4 seconds and the speedometer’s needle stop at the 335 km/h (208 mph) mark. Not bad for a comfy means of personal transportation that can seat four adults, isn’t it?