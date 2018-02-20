autoevolution
 

Is This The Ferrari 488 Pista Aperta? Photo Shared by Supercar Collector

20 Feb 2018, 17:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ferrari is generally brilliant when it comes to keeping upcoming models hidden until their official release. And when it comes to special editions, this normally means that loyal buyers get the change to grab one before us mortals even get to find out about the existence of such a model. However, when it comes to the 488 Pista, it seems there's a glitch in the matrix.
4 photos
Ferrari 488 PistaFerrari 488 PistaFerrari 488 Pista
Following leaks that allegedly came from a dedicated presentation, one we expect involved a privileged public such as the one we described above, we got our hands on the real deal today - another leak allowed us to get a full view of the track-savvy 488, interior included.

And it seems that the leaks continue to hit the web, as we can now show you the 488 Pista Aperta.

Of course, the image we have here might be a rendering, but we're actually expecting this to be the image sent to potential buyers on Maranello's VIP list. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the chain of 488 Pista leaks allowed us to see how the Italians rank their addicted customers.

In fact, supercar collector POG, who owns a 458 Speciale Aperta, took to Instagram to share this image with us, also throwing in a few details: "The 488 PISTA APERTA (bottom side, open roof) compared to my 458 Speciale Aperta. As license plate, I like "POGSTA". One thing's certain: I will keep my 458. It is the ultimate mid-engined Ferrari with a naturally aspirated V8. Howling at 9000 RPM producing 605 HP... It holds the record of 134 HP per liter, a masterpiece of engineering... And you, do you prefer the 458 or the 488? (rendering of the 488 PISTA APERTA based on spyshots),"

The unofficial info floating around the Internet right now talks about the Pista treatment bringing the output of the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 to 721 hp, along with a diet allowing the car to lose 10 percent of its weight - a dry weight of 1,280 kg is mentioned, which means 90 kg have been lost.

And while the expected Aperta hairstyling-friendly version will obviously be a tad less friendly to the scales, this will still be one of the sharpest supercars on the market.

We're expecting to meet the fixed-roof 488 Pista at the Geneva Motor Show early next month, but we might just receive fresh details meanwhile.


 

The 488 PISTA APERTA (bottom side, open roof) compared to my 458 Speciale Aperta. As license plate, I like "POGSTA". One thing's certain: I will keep my 458. It is the ultimate mid engined Ferrari with a naturally aspirated V8. Howling at 9000 RPM producing 605 HP... It holds the record of 134 HP per liter, a masterpiece of engineering... And you, do you prefer the 458 or the 488? (rendering of the 488 PISTA APERTA based on spy shots) - La 488 PISTA APERTA (en bas, cabriolet) comparée à ma 458 Speciale Aperta. Pour la plaque, je verrais bien "POGSTA". Une chose est sûre : je garde ma 458. Elle embarque l’ultime V8 atmosphérique central arrière de Ferrari, qui hurle à 9000 tours-minutes en sortant 605 cv… et qui développe le record de 134 cv par litre, une perle d’ingénierie... Et vous, vous êtes plus 458 ou 488 ? (Vue d'artiste de la 488 PISTA APERTA, à partir des spy shots.)

A post shared by POG (@pogforever) on Feb 20, 2018 at 8:54am PST

ferrari 488 pista ferrari 488 pista aperta ferrari 488 Ferrari rendering pic of the day
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
FERRARI models:
FERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeFERRARI GTC4Lusso TFERRARI GTC4Lusso T LuxuryFERRARI 812 SuperfastFERRARI 812 Superfast CoupeFERRARI LaFerrari ApertaFERRARI LaFerrari Aperta ExoticFERRARI GTC4LussoFERRARI GTC4Lusso LuxuryAll FERRARI models  