Is This The Ferrari 488 Pista Aperta? Photo Shared by Supercar Collector

The 488 PISTA APERTA (bottom side, open roof) compared to my 458 Speciale Aperta. As license plate, I like "POGSTA". One thing's certain: I will keep my 458. It is the ultimate mid engined Ferrari with a naturally aspirated V8. Howling at 9000 RPM producing 605 HP... It holds the record of 134 HP per liter, a masterpiece of engineering... And you, do you prefer the 458 or the 488? (rendering of the 488 PISTA APERTA based on spy shots) - La 488 PISTA APERTA (en bas, cabriolet) comparée à ma 458 Speciale Aperta. Pour la plaque, je verrais bien "POGSTA". Une chose est sûre : je garde ma 458. Elle embarque l’ultime V8 atmosphérique central arrière de Ferrari, qui hurle à 9000 tours-minutes en sortant 605 cv… et qui développe le record de 134 cv par litre, une perle d’ingénierie... Et vous, vous êtes plus 458 ou 488 ? (Vue d'artiste de la 488 PISTA APERTA, à partir des spy shots.)

