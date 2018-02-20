Is This The Ferrari 488 Pista Aperta? Photo Shared by Supercar Collector

Following leaks that allegedly came from a dedicated presentation, one we expect involved a privileged public such as the one we described above, we got our hands on the real deal today - another leak
allowed us to get a full view of the track-savvy 488, interior included.
And it seems that the leaks continue to hit the web, as we can now show you the 488 Pista Aperta.
Of course, the image we have here might be a rendering, but we're actually expecting this to be the image sent to potential buyers on Maranello's VIP list. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the chain of 488 Pista leaks allowed us to see how the Italians rank
their addicted customers.
In fact, supercar collector POG
, who owns a 458 Speciale Aperta, took to Instagram to share this image with us, also throwing in a few details: "The 488 PISTA APERTA (bottom side, open roof) compared to my 458 Speciale Aperta. As license plate, I like "POGSTA". One thing's certain: I will keep my 458. It is the ultimate mid-engined Ferrari with a naturally aspirated V8. Howling at 9000 RPM producing 605 HP... It holds the record of 134 HP per liter, a masterpiece of engineering... And you, do you prefer the 458 or the 488? (rendering of the 488 PISTA APERTA based on spyshots),
"
The unofficial info floating around the Internet right now talks about the Pista treatment bringing the output of the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 to 721 hp, along with a diet allowing the car to lose 10 percent of its weight - a dry weight of 1,280 kg is mentioned, which means 90 kg have been lost.
And while the expected Aperta hairstyling-friendly version will obviously be a tad less friendly to the scales, this will still be one of the sharpest supercars on the market.
We're expecting to meet the fixed-roof 488 Pista at the Geneva Motor Show early next month, but we might just receive fresh details meanwhile.
