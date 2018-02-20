Lizard Green 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Leaked Again, Now Drifting on Snow

Remember when we got to show you a set of leaked images
portraying a Lizzard Green 991.2 GT3 RS at the beginning of the month? Well, that car is back and now it's been photographed playing the sideways game through the slippery stuff.
When it comes to the numbers associated with the mid-cycle revamp of the Rennsport Neunelfer, the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, which claims to be a screen capture from Car Magazine, delivers a few spicy numbers.
As such, the flat-six at the back of the track special has jumped from 500 to 525 hp. We expect the 4.0-liter motor of the 991.1 model to have been retired in favor of an evolution of the all-new 4.0-liter that debuted on the 2018 GT3.
Thanks to a PDK tranny with an uber-aggressive setup (no six-speed manual here), the GT3 RS can play to 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) game in 3.2 seconds, while delivering a top speed of 194 mph.
Now, since Zuffenhausen's official figures are generally conservative, we can expect the otherwise circuit-orientated machine to be even sharper in a straight line.
The main aero changes involve the GT3-like front apron with a deeper chin spoiler, redesigned air intakes on the rear fenders, more aggressive rear wing side blades, along with a new rear bumper.
Speaking of the track, since the 991.2 GT3 can lap the Nurburgring in 7:12.7, we're expecting the RS model to become a member of the sub-7 club.
Regardless, we'll get to meet the rear-engined delight early next month, at the Geneva Motor Show. Meanwhile, we'll remind you that the Internet has already used the now-old leaked pics to render the full rainbow (think: Paint to Sample
palette).
Somebody broke the press embargo once again...the new Lizard Green GT3 RS, everyone. Screen grab from Car Magazine UK. #porsche #gt3rs #lizardgreen #weissach
A post shared by JL (@jls911) on Feb 15, 2018 at 3:45am PST