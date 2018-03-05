Silver Ferrari 488 Pista with Blue Stripes Photographed ahead of Geneva Debut

The introduction of the Ferrari 488 Pista has been closely related to leaks, with multiple such episodes finally being followed by an official online release. And it seems the scheme remains in place for the public debut of the twin-turbo machine - while we're waiting for the 488 Pista to enjoy its Geneva debut later this week, an example of the supercar was already photographed at the Swiss venue.
4 photos
Sure, only the front section of the spiced-up vehicle can be seen, but this is enough to highlight the special spec of the beast.
Unlike the car showcased over the web, which followed the Prancing Horse's red tradition, the one we have here comes in Silver. As such, the blue stripes of the Fezza create a strong contrast.
The supercar also shows plenty of exposed carbon, but there's one detail regarding the presence of the wonder material we also need to mention. We're talking about the optional carbon fiber wheels, a feature that comes as a first for the Italian brand.
Another novelty introduced by the Pista is the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer, a system that uses advanced brake-based torque vectoring to help the driver keep things in check through the twisty stuff.
"The FDE uses Ferrari software to adjust the brake pressure at the calipers. This additional level of control further fine-tunes the Ferrari 488 Pista's performance through, and powering out of, corners making the car's handling even more effortless, intuitive and predictable. The extra confidence the system gives means that drivers can more easily control yaw angles, even on the limit,
" Ferrari explains.
Keep in mind that the 488 Pista will battle multiple go-fast machines for attention in Geneva. And the most prominent examples come from the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Performante
and the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
. And while these might not be direct competitors for the 488 Pista, the conclusion we mentioned above still stands.
She's Ready Now To Meet All The Fans , Ferrari 488 Pista , V8 3.9L Twin Turbo 720HP , 0 To 100 In 2.85 Sec , Top speed > 340KM/H , 770 NM Torque , Lighter By 90 KG Than The 488 GTB , 1280KG . #ferrari#scuderiaferrari#ferrari70#ferrarilebanon#scuderialebanon#forzaferrari#dream#passion#commendatore#enzo#70thanniversary#70yearofperfection#MEF#racecars#racing#f1#motorsports#supercars#hypercars#megacars#488pista#ferrari488pista#gims
A post shared by FERRARISTA (@bernardfarid) on Mar 5, 2018 at 6:44am PST