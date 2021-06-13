New Chiron Super Sport Leads the Bugatti Pack at MIMO, Bolide Joins the Party

Bugatti has hosted the public premiere of the Chiron Super Sport, a few days after its official unveiling, at the Milano Monza Open-Air Motor Show (MIMO), which runs from June 10 to 13.
The new hypercar was driven on the streets of Milano, Italy, by President Stephan Winkelmann, in a parade on Thursday evening, using a small fraction of the 1,600 PS (1,577 HP / 1,177 kW) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque, produced by the 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine.
Priced at €3.2 million (equal to $3.9 million) in Europe, before taxes, and limited to 60 units, it can hit 440 kph (273 mph), and will do so in great luxury, as it features all the amenities left out in the Chiron Super Sport 300+. The latter set a record for production cars, by being the first one to smash the 300 mph (483 kph) barrier, hitting 304.77 mph (490.48 kph).
The new Chiron Super Sport may be a showstopper, but it wasn’t THE showstopper at the Italian car event, because the Bolide joined it in a premiere. An experimental vehicle presented to the world last fall, before being delivered to its undisclosed owner, described as “a long-standing Bugatti customer”, this is an extreme, track-focused model that has a power-to-weight ratio of 0.67 kg per PS.
Capable of achieving a lateral acceleration of 2.8G, the Bolide tips the scales at just 1,240 kg (2,737 lbs), and features a heavily modified version of the omnipresent W16 powertrain. The engine churns out 1,850 PS (1,824 HP / 1,361 kW) and 1,850 Nm (1,364 lb-ft), and the Bolide is as quick as a Formula 1 car.
Bugatti claims that it will do the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in a staggering 2.17 seconds. From 0 to 200 kph (124 mph) and 300 kph (186 mph), it needs 4.36 and 7.37 seconds respectively. It will hit 400 kph (249 mph) in 12.08 seconds and 500 (!) kph (311 mph) in 20.16 seconds.
