New Audi SQ8 e-tron Gets Priced in the UK, It's Not Exactly Affordable

With inflation wreaking havoc in the United Kingdom as energy prices remain high, Audi has opened the order books for an electric sport utility vehicle that costs nearly 100 big ones. Not to be confused with the internal combustion-engined SQ8, the SQ8 e-tron is available from a whopping £97,500.
That's $121,805 at current exchange rates, and – in Audi's defense – you do get a lot of car. Based on the S line trim level, the Black Edition opens the list with 21- by 10.5-inch alloys and four-zone automatic climate control. Standard goodies also include a head-up display, the Extended LED Interior Lightning Pack, sport-tuned adaptive air suspension, gloss-black exterior accents, an anthracite inlay, Super Sport front seats, leather upholstery, as well as the Parking Assist Pack.
Higher up the spectrum, the Vorsprung sweetens the deal with 22- by 10.5-inch wheels, Digital Matrix Lights, Audi Beam with the Vorsprung logo, and something the US doesn't get. That something is virtual door mirrors, as in rear-facing side cameras and two interior displays located on the door cards.
The list continues with power-closing doors, adaptive wipers, the Extended Leather Pack, sunblinds for the rear window and rear side windows, the S Technology Pack Pro, Tour Pack, City Assist Pack, and electric steering column adjustments. £114,500 or $143,085 at current exchange rates is the starting price of the Vorsprung, with the SQ8 Sportback e-tron Vorsprung kicking off at £117,000 (just around $146,205).
The main difference between the standard body style and Sportback is the coupe-inspired roofline of the latter, which compromises rear passenger headroom for the sake of a cooler design. On the upside, the more slippery variant is also better in terms of aerodynamics, therefore promising more driving range on a full charge of the 114-kWh battery with a net rating of 106 kilowatt hours. As per WLTP testing, customers can look forward to 269 or 276 miles (433 to 444 kilometers).
Tipping the scales at 2,650 kilograms (5,842 pounds), the SQ8 e-tron siblings need 31 minutes to fast charge from 10 to 80 percent at 170 kilowatts. The charging time at 11 kilowatts from 0 to 100 percent is listed at 11 hours and 30 minutes.
Both variants employ three electric motors, one up front and two driving the rear wheels. Torque is automatically distributed between the rear wheels in the blink of an eye, thus resulting in electric torque vectoring for improved handling.
On full song, the SQ8 e-tron develops 503 ps and 973 Nm, figures that convert to 496 horsepower and 718 pound-feet of torque in old money. Top speed is estimated at 130 miles per hour (210 kilometers per hour), which is roughly the same as the Ford Focus with the 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo lump.
The Focus, however, doesn't hold a candle to how this fellow gains speed. Zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) takes 4.5 seconds, making the SQ8 e-tron quicker than the ST with the optional seven-speed automatic transmission.
