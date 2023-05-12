How Audi Took Pikes Peak by Storm With the 1987 Sport Quattro S1

The Pikes Peak hill climb is one of the most fearsome challenges of all of motorsport. The course runs along 12 miles of twists and turns, and many of motorsport's most iconic cars have covered that distance. One of those is the 1987 Audi Sport Quattro S1 Pikes Peak. Driven by rally legend Walter Rohrl, the car took the event by storm and is still seen as one of the most iconic to ever take part in it.

