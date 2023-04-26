How the Lancia 037 Defeated the Audi Quattro in the 1983 WRC

Back in the 1980s, Audi looked set to dominate the WRC. This is thanks to their incredible Quattro, a four-wheel drive car that they thought would easily beat rivals Lancia and their two-wheel drive 037. As it would happen, the two cars would go head-to-head across the course of the 1983 WRC season. But amazingly, Lancia would win that year's constructors championship, taking the last-ever world title for a two-wheel drive car in the WRC.

12 photos Photo: WRC