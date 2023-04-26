How the Lancia 037 Defeated the Audi Quattro in the 1983 WRC

Back in the 1980s, Audi looked set to dominate the WRC. This is thanks to their incredible Quattro, a four-wheel drive car that they thought would easily beat rivals Lancia and their two-wheel drive 037. As it would happen, the two cars would go head-to-head across the course of the 1983 WRC season. But amazingly, Lancia would win that year's constructors championship, taking the last-ever world title for a two-wheel drive car in the WRC.
The background on the 1983 WRC season
The Quattro came about after Volkswagen had developed a vehicle for the German military, the boxy Type 183 Iltis coupe, based on the 80 sedan. The Quattro showed how strong it was in the yearly 1980s, especially in the 1982 season. The likes of Michelle Mouton and Hannu Mikkola were at the top of their game and sweeping podiums. The 037 itself debuted in 1982 with limited success, but the following year was when things started to change. Drivers like Walter Rohrl and Markku Alen were at the helm and would face off against Mouton, Mikkola, and others such as Stig Blomqvist and Opel drivers Ari Vatanen and Henri Toivonen,
The two teams were incredibly different. Audi was well-funded and would continuously develop the car under the guidance of Roland Gumpert. Lancia wasn't operating on quite the same budget, but it did have the savvy Cesare Fiorio at the helm. Heading into 1983, though, many believed that Lancia, while being competitive, would struggle to beat Audi, not least because star driver Rohrl was only doing a part-time schedule and wasn’t much interested in the popularity a world champion would bring. Yet what was to unfold was utterly spectacular.
Lancia’s rallying pedigree would help it out in 1983
Lancia was well-versed in rallying, having won multiple rallies and the championship four times. Cars like the Stratos and Fulvia had powered them to glory. So they knew what they were doing. This played out perfectly in Monte Carlo. Dumping salt on the icy corners and asking local authorities to remove the ice helped negate the 037s disadvantages, as did changing tires mid-stage after the icy stages. Lancia would go on to win the Monte Carlo rally to kickstart the 1983 season and finish 2nd as well.
Lancia skipped Rally Sweden, and Audi went on a winning spree there, in Portugal as well as East Africa. Corsica came up next, though, and this time, it was Lancia that would dominate. Lancia locked out first through fourth, while Audi struggled due to mechanical issues. Next up was Greece, the toughest event on the calendar. Like Corsica, it was an absolute nightmare for Audi, while Lancia had another faultless weekend, with Rohrl taking a sensational victory in his 037. This went against many expectations, as even Rohrl thought his car was too light and fragile for Greece.
Audi and Lancia battled it out throughout
The two manufacturers were now engaged in a fearsome battle for the championship, and Audi realized that Lancia might well steal its crown. Audi easily won Rally Finland as Rohrl didn't show up, but with just three rounds to go, Lancia could win the title at home, in San Remo, Italy. Dust was a major problem in San Remo, with Lancia employing some sneaky tactics to try and mitigate this problem. The FIA would put a stop to that, but it didn’t matter. Rohrl delivered one of the most impressive performances of his entire career.
The 037 was on rails, and Lancia dominated San Remo. Due to that and Rohrl’s brilliance behind the wheel, Lancia would claim the 1983 world championship with its remarkable two-wheel drive 037. A car that no one expected to beat the four-wheel drive Audi Quattro, yet it had done just that.
The 1983 title was the 037's only championship
The 037 never quite reached the heights of that 1983 season again, but its one title victory was absolutely sensational. And it provides one of the best stories in the history of motorsport. Comically, Lancia didn’t finish the rest of the 1983 season even though Markku Alen could have won the driver's title for them. Not since 1983 has a two-wheel car ever won the World Rally Championship. This firmly cemented the 037's place in the history books as one of the greatest rally cars in history.
It's a tragedy that in 2023, Lancia is a mere shadow of its former self, never again going to reach the dizzying heights of what it could do in the 1980s.