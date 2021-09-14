Lancia 037 Restomod with 500-HP 4-Cylinder Engine Looks and Sounds Amazing

Once one of the greatest Italian carmakers out there, Lancia is now just a shadow of its former self. Stellantis is reportedly planning to revive the brand with a bunch of electric vehicles, but it's a process that will take a few good years. Meanwhile, the folks over at Kimera Automobili are reviving the glorious 037 as a modern restomod with twincharged power.
Founded by rally driver Luca Betti, Kimera previewed its take on the iconic Lancia 037 earlier in 2021, when it revealed plans to build 37 units, each priced at €480,000. That's about $567,000, a hefty sticker that could bring you a full-fledged supercar with a Ferrari or McLaren badge. But the Kimera EVO37 is just as impressive.
A carbon-fiber-bodied restomod that retains the beautiful proportions of the race-spec 037, the Kimera EVO37 tips the scales at only 950 kg (2,094 pounds) and draws juice from a 2.1-liter four-cylinder engine. While the displacement and the layout match those of the original Lancia 037, Lampredi-designed four-banger, Kimera, opted for a twincharged setup to get extra oomph.
Revised by former Lancia and Ferrari engineer Claudio Lombardi, the mill now employs both a supercharger and a turbocharger, a combo that enables it to send 500 horsepower and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) of twist to the wheels. Not only significantly more powerful than the original 037 Stradale (205 horsepower), the EVO37 is also more potent than the race-spec 037 (up to 325 horses in Evo 2 spec).
First shown to the public at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Kimera EVO37 is almost sold out. A while back, the Italian shop revealed that 20 of the 37 limited series units have already been reserved. With the factory prototype showcased at the 2021 Passione Engadina event in late August, it's safe to say that the production model is almost on its way to customers.
As a brief reminder, the Lancia 037 made its racing debut in 1982. It was raced successfully until 1986, winning the World Rally Championship in 1983 and scoring second place finishes in 1984 and 1986. The last rear-wheel-drive car to win the WRC, the 037 was pilot by iconic rally drivers such as Markku Alen, Walter Rohrl and Henri Toivonen. Lancia built 207 road-legal units from 1982 to 1984 for homologation purposes.
But enough history, hit the play button below to watch the Kimera EVO37 flex its twincharged four-cylinder and look pretty in silver paint.
