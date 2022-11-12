Superb-Looking 1967 Lancia Fulvia Rallye 1.3 HF Offered at No Reserve

Produced between 1963 and 1976, the Fulvia is a four-wheeled icon that was pretty darn successful off the beaten path. Lancia won the 1972 International Championship for Manufacturers with two rounds to go, besting the Fiat 124 Spider with 97 points overall compared to 55 points.
The Fulvia also finished the Italian Rally Championship a whopping eight times between 1965 and 1973, cementing this model in the pantheon of rallying legends. The car we’re covering today encapsulates the rallying prowess of the Fulvia with tasteful modifications that include a black-painted roll bar, four-point harnesses, a competition clutch, and Koni shock absorbers.
Currently located in Redmond, chassis number 818340001482 is a Series 1 Fulvia Rallye 1.3 HF produced in 1967. One of 461 examples of the breed, this car was refurbished between 2017 and 2021. Acquired by the selling dealership in 2022, the front-wheel-drive coupe shows 99,583 kilometers (make that 61,878 miles) on its odometer although the actual chassis, four-cylinder engine, and transmission mileage remain unknown.
Pictured on Ruspa 13-inch alloys mounted with Toyo Proxes RA1 tires that measure 205/60 by 13 inches, the red-painted coupe had its brake calipers rebuilt in 2017. It also received a new primary brake cylinder, brake lines, subframe mounts, and wheel bearings. Trimmed in black vinyl with fabric inserts, the modified Fulvia in the photo gallery is prepped for a worst-case scenario with a fire extinguisher behind the passenger seat.
Originally finished in red, then repainted red in 1989, the Rallye 1.3 HF sports polycarbonate rear and quarter windows. To keep the weight down, aluminum is used for the hood, trunk lid, and doos. Beautified with blue and yellow center stripes, this fellow is hiding a naturally-aspirated V4 engine with Dellorto DHLB 35-millimeter carburetors under its hood. A four-speed manual transaxle with straight-cur gears also needs to be mentioned, and the exhaust system features a replacement muffler and center section.
With less than four hours to go on Bring a Trailer, chassis number 818340001482 is going for $50,000 after 13 bids. The car is offered at no reserve, which means that it will be sold regardless of the hammer price.
