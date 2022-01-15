Remembering the Pioneering Lancia Lambda (1922 – 1931)

Take a minute to imagine what cars were like in the Interwar period. The Roaring ‘20s are best defined by the Rolls-Royce Phantom Series I and other luxuobarges that include the fabulous Duesenberg Model J and the flamboyant Bugatti Type 41 Royale. As for the ‘30s, the Citroen Traction Avant and Volkswagen Beetle are the most influential automobiles of this decade. I would also make a case for the first concept car, the Buick Y-Job, but few enthusiasts remember the innovative Lancia Lambda.