Refreshed Tesla Model S and Model X Finally Get Their WLTP Ratings

The refreshed Tesla Model S and Model X took quite a while to reach other markets. The Model S Plaid was introduced in June 2021 in the U.S., but it has only come to China recently. The same will happen with them in Europe, where the Model S and Model X just got their official WLTP ranges.
According to Drive Tesla Canada, the Model S Long Range now has a range of 634 kilometers (394 miles). Although the Plaid has an amazing performance, it also offers an impressive WLTP range: 600 km (373 mi). The Plaid is the first to be delivered: if you order it now in Germany, you will receive it sometime between December 2022 and February 2023. The car costs €137,990 ($135,810 at the current exchange rate). The Long Range has no price on the website yet, but it will be available in 2023.
The Model X Plaid has a price tag of €140,990 ($138,762). According to Drive Tesla Canada, it used to present a range of 528 km (328 mi). Now, the Tesla website discloses a WLTP range of 543 km (337 mi). We have no idea if the older number that the page used to present was WLTP certified or just an estimate.
The range that the Model X Long Range used to have on Tesla’s website was 560 km (348 mi). Now, the WLTP range the page shows is 576 km (358 mi). There is no price for it there, but it is undoubtedly lower than that for the Plaid.
We can only wonder why Tesla took so much time to deliver the Model S and Model X to other markets. It would be great if the company were waiting to replace the steering yoke with a proper steering wheel or one yoke that at least did not peel, but that’s unlikely. Vehicles without suspension issues would also be welcome.
