No Roundabout? No Problem! Porsche Carrera GT Carves Its Own Path Through the Asphalt

Certain exotic cars have become garage queens these last few years, and the Porsche Carrera GT is but one of them. Nonetheless, it appears that not all examples are locked away 12 months a year, as some of them do get vitamin D every once in a while.
Case in point, one such modern-classic machine was recently filmed turning the road into its own playground. Mind you, we do not encourage such behavior, but we cannot ignore it either, since the main character is the iconic forefather of the 918.
The short footage shared on social media by hre_wheels over the weekend shows a light blue copy of the Porsche Carrera GT approaching a left turn, and besides giving us tinnitus, it did a couple of donuts in the middle of the road, before driving away in a V10 symphony.
Punishing the tires was not all it did over the weekend, as it also took part in CarNCopters, at Huntington Beach, California. And it was there where the rest of the pictures shared in the gallery above were taken, next to other full-blown exotics. And since it was shared online by HRE, it is obvious that it wore one of their wheel sets, isn’t it?
There are a variety of alloys for the Porsche Carrera GT in their portfolio, and we’re not exactly fans of this particular set, but hey, that’s just us. As far as the modern-day supercar goes, it was put together in Leipzig, Germany, between 2004 and 2006, and only 1,270 of them saw the light of day. It’s unknown how many of them still survive, as some have been ruined in all sorts of horrific accidents. The best of them are valued at upwards of $1.5-million these days, and you won’t find one for six digits no matter how hard you search the internet for it.
