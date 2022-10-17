Black Bridge’s Mark IV Defender Restomod Blends Vintage Looks With Modern Performance

The folks at Norwalk, Connecticut-based automotive studio Black Bridge Motors have made it their mission to create one-of-a-kind vehicles by taking classics and transforming them into aesthetically pleasing, high-performing machines.
They’ve been working on a variety of vintage cars, from Mustangs to Defenders, and the latest project they took on is based on a late ‘80s Land Rover Defender 90 example from their Mark IV series.
Using the highest quality materials and employing unparalleled craftsmanship, Black Bridge managed to breathe new life into a 1988 D90 and turn it into the unique machine you see here. It’s called Black Bridge Defender MK IV and has been built entirely by hand in the team’s Connecticut factory.
Harmoniously combining classic design with modern technology, the build takes design cues from vintage 4x4s of the 1960s and 1970s. The exterior, painted in Beluga Black, features a bespoke grille and steel front bumper with an integrated WARN winch. Flared fenders, a coverable rear roll-cage, and a custom rear bumper complete the package.
The bespoke build also boasts a rear-mounted full-sized spare and Vision X LED lighting.
Black Bridge Defender MK IV might resemble a British-built 4x4 on the outside, but the all-weather custom interior is packed with modern amenities like a 9-inch digital touchscreen and receiver, custom instrumentation, a modern sound system, as well as a new AC system with custom dash vent units.
The handcrafted cabin features Moore & Giles semi-aniline full-grain leather trimming with a matte finish, and to complete the picture, the outfit also fitted a three-spoke steering wheel and a wooden shift knob.
At the heart of this unique project sits the shop’s standard 6.2 liter LS3 V8 Corvette engine producing 430 hp and 425ft-lbs of torque, mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.
Other noteworthy features of this custom Defender include Black Bridge’s proprietary custom-designed hydroboost braking system and the blacked-out Kahn Rostyle wheels.
If you like what you’re seeing, Black Bridge Motors’ website has an online configurator where you can design your own custom Mark IV series Defender.
Using the highest quality materials and employing unparalleled craftsmanship, Black Bridge managed to breathe new life into a 1988 D90 and turn it into the unique machine you see here. It’s called Black Bridge Defender MK IV and has been built entirely by hand in the team’s Connecticut factory.
Harmoniously combining classic design with modern technology, the build takes design cues from vintage 4x4s of the 1960s and 1970s. The exterior, painted in Beluga Black, features a bespoke grille and steel front bumper with an integrated WARN winch. Flared fenders, a coverable rear roll-cage, and a custom rear bumper complete the package.
The bespoke build also boasts a rear-mounted full-sized spare and Vision X LED lighting.
Black Bridge Defender MK IV might resemble a British-built 4x4 on the outside, but the all-weather custom interior is packed with modern amenities like a 9-inch digital touchscreen and receiver, custom instrumentation, a modern sound system, as well as a new AC system with custom dash vent units.
The handcrafted cabin features Moore & Giles semi-aniline full-grain leather trimming with a matte finish, and to complete the picture, the outfit also fitted a three-spoke steering wheel and a wooden shift knob.
At the heart of this unique project sits the shop’s standard 6.2 liter LS3 V8 Corvette engine producing 430 hp and 425ft-lbs of torque, mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.
Other noteworthy features of this custom Defender include Black Bridge’s proprietary custom-designed hydroboost braking system and the blacked-out Kahn Rostyle wheels.
If you like what you’re seeing, Black Bridge Motors’ website has an online configurator where you can design your own custom Mark IV series Defender.