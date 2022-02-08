NASCAR-Raced 1994 Ford Thunderbird Comes With Spare Engine, McDonald’s Livery and Cover

Perhaps not as visible on the open market as their road-going siblings, race cars do cause quite a lot of stir (more or less, depending on pedigree and history) once they show up ready to be sold. As we’re pretty confident this here 1994 Ford Thunderbird did exactly that in the world of those looking for the perfect ride for historic racing series.
What you’re looking at is a NASCAR-bred Thunderbird raced back in 1995 at Sears Point and Watkins Glen by Bill Elliott, and in various other locations one year later, in the hands of Tommy Kendall and Dorsey Schroeder.
Prepped by Bill Elliott Racing for its oval track duties, the car was quickly retired from NASCAR and went on to race in historic events. It got refurbished by the same enterprise in 1998, it got sold in 2018, and now it’s on the open market once more, hoping to draw in the highest bidder on Bring a Trailer.
The race car is powered by a 370ci (6.0-liter) that got placed inside the engine bay last year. It works with a four-speed manual transmission and a nine-inch rear axle, but if that’s not to the liking of the future owner, a spare 358ci (5.9-liter) is offered to go.
The Thunderbird seems to be in good overall shape, with its original red exterior still wearing the McDonald’s and Coca-Cola livery it had on back in the racing days. To complement that look, a McDonald’s branded car cover is also thrown into the mix. Inside, we only get a single fixed back aluminum seat, surrounded by a full, padded roll cage and backed by a multi-point harness.
At the time of writing, there are 12 or so hours left in the bidding process, and the highest someone is willing to go is $47,000.
