Joey Logano Wins NASCAR's 2022 Clash, Says New Car Allows for Better Bumping and Banging

Before the official press conference, Joey Logano addressed his fans on Facebook and shared his happiness with them. The driver of the no. 22 Ford said he and his team managed to get a “big win” and is happy about being able to make everyone involved more confident in the new car.
The NASCAR driver says this race was especially important. He told the press that he’s seen how the Clash had been advertised like the Daytona 500 beforehand and felt like this 2022 start was meaningful. The team was ready for something awful to happen, but everything ended up going well. The new car proved itself and showed that two months of intense testing was just enough to get everything right.
Logano underlined that the fans gave him a lot of courage since he was able to hear them during the race, even though the cars are very loud. He took this as a sign of the Clash’s success.
“The race itself, the main event, had very intense moments through out it. I thought this really showed we can put a race on in a stadium like this, in the LA Coliseum – one of the most historical locations we could possibly go to,” said the driver.
Asked about the new car, Logano said he has fun winning, but there are some things to consider. The new car meant the team had a busy off-season. There was a lot of testing involved and a lot of unknowns to figure out. Even though he won, the driver still points out that there are a lot of risks and concerns.
“The biggest win we saw today with the car itself is that we can bump and bang and not cut tires down. Cars were on each other’s doors. Now there’s no real fear of spinning out,” Logano said.
After a lot of “ok bumping and banging”, the Mustang racing driver confirms he’s excited about the next events.
