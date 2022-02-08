New Chevy Camaro SS Ready for Xfinity Series, Fielded by NASCAR’s Newest Team

On the weekend of February 18, the teams taking part in NASCAR’s three main series will be on-site in Daytona, ready to attend their respective races. The Xfinity Series will gain a new full-time team, Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, who this week announced their choice of car for the new season.
Describing itself as NASCAR’s newest team, Jesse Iwuji Motorsports (the crew is less than a year old, having been put together in 2021) is owned by NASCAR driver Jesse Iwuji and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith. Iwuji is also the one who will sit behind the wheel of the team’s new, shiny racer, a Chevrolet Camaro SS, once it gets on the tarmac wearing number 34.
“There couldn’t be a more authentic manufacturer partnership for me than one with Chevrolet. When I decided to pursue a professional racing career, I started getting seat time in my Chevrolet Corvette C6 Z06, which I still own today,” said Iwuji in a statement.
The choice of car for the season probably goes beyond the affinity the driver has for Chevrolet. The machines helped Chevrolet clinch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Manufacturer’s Championship title last year, and that was for the 23rd time, the most titles of any manufacturer that is involved with the series.
As for the Camaro SS itself, since becoming the go-to platform for bowtie NASCAR racing in 2013, the muscle car managed to already take seven titles to its name, and last year was responsible for bringing, in the hands of Team Chevy drivers, 15 wins out of 33 races.
Jesse Iwuji Motorsports will start its full-season NASCAR adventure on February 19, during the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 race. Chevrolet will provide the team with “engineering support and guidance“ both then, and for the duration of the season.
“There couldn’t be a more authentic manufacturer partnership for me than one with Chevrolet. When I decided to pursue a professional racing career, I started getting seat time in my Chevrolet Corvette C6 Z06, which I still own today,” said Iwuji in a statement.
The choice of car for the season probably goes beyond the affinity the driver has for Chevrolet. The machines helped Chevrolet clinch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Manufacturer’s Championship title last year, and that was for the 23rd time, the most titles of any manufacturer that is involved with the series.
As for the Camaro SS itself, since becoming the go-to platform for bowtie NASCAR racing in 2013, the muscle car managed to already take seven titles to its name, and last year was responsible for bringing, in the hands of Team Chevy drivers, 15 wins out of 33 races.
Jesse Iwuji Motorsports will start its full-season NASCAR adventure on February 19, during the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 race. Chevrolet will provide the team with “engineering support and guidance“ both then, and for the duration of the season.