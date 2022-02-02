Floyd Mayweather Jr. Joins NASCAR, Will Be Picky With Races

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series begins on Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where drivers will try to achieve their best across 150 laps. This time there`s another reason to be yet more excited: Floyd Mayweather Jr. will join it! Well, not as a driver, but as an investor in The Money Team Racing (TMT Racing).
“I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing to me.”, Mayweather told the press via a release provided by the new team.
Mayweather`s new NASCAR team, TMT Racing, will enter the race with the No. 50 Chevrolet. The driver, Kaz Grala, will attempt to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 20th. As confirmed already by NASCAR, TMT will also participate in a couple of Cup races, but as of now they remain undisclosed.
The crew chief for the No. 50 Chevy will be Tony Eury Jr. and the much-needed sponsorship will come from a company that makes glasses in Salt Lake City.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is renowned for his extravagant business approach as of late, but this time it seems like he chose a challenge that will prove to be pretty difficult. Nonetheless, we knew that the former boxer intended to join NASCAR at a certain point. He talked extensively about NASCAR and showed a keen interest on what`s happening behind the curtains.
Becoming a brand on himself, Mayweather made the right choice with picking Kaz Grala. He has made four Cup Series starts and has a history of success at Daytona International Speedway.
He said that it`s an honor to be “behind the wheel for Floyd Mayweather’s entrance into NASCAR”, as the race is gaining more followers as each day passes.
This endeavor also sparks the return of No. 50 to NASCAR, which hasn`t been used since 2012. Bill Elliott used the car number in his final Cup Series start that July. The number also matches Mayweather’s total of 50 professional boxing victories. The Money Team Racing is co-owned.
